Gov. Phil Murphy has not announced his intentions just yet when it comes to the new CDC guidance on masks. But following the announcement, the governor said, “The CDC doesn't make the announcements it made today, A without confidence which I think is important, and B, without basically saying this is what life will look like if you are fully vaccinated. Go outside and get fully vaccinated. I think that is also important and it’s a message we intend to hit on as well.”