Mourning the Macho Man: The 10th Anniversary of Randy Savage's Death

By Garrett Martin
Paste Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Macho Man” Randy Savage died 10 years ago yesterday, on May 20, 2011. At the time I wrote the following piece about his death, what he meant to me, and how drunkenly playing a wrestling videogame helped me mourn his passing; it originally ran on a website that no longer exists that was loosely affiliated with a legendary alternative newsweekly that also no longer exists. In memory of the Macho Man, and in observance of the 10th anniversary of his death, we’re republishing it here at Paste.

www.pastemagazine.com
WWEPosted by
967 The Eagle

New Randy “Macho Man” Savage Documentary Has Rockford Connection

There is a Rockford connection in the new Randy "Macho Man" Savage documentary. I started watching wrestling when I was a kid. I remember it being on right before dinner on Saturday afternoons. From there, I started checking it out on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Then Monday nights were great too. Starting with Wrestlemania 2, my parents would let me order pay-per-view events and invite my friends over for a party.
WWEradionowindy.com

#RIPMachoMan: 5 Savage Moments From The Macho Man Randy Savage

Let me first say that the Macho Man Randy Savage is my favorite wrestler ever. The very first wrestling pay-per-view I saw was Wrestlemania IV where I would see The Macho Man win his very first WWF (now WWE) World Heavyweight Title by defeating the Million Dollar Man Ted Dibiase. While the Macho Man would come down the ring with the very beautiful Miss Elizabeth (Rest In Peace Liz) to the very elegant “Pomp and Circumstance,” he would live by his last name Savage by destroying some of his opponents, sometimes in a wild manner.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 5/23 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including Jericho saying Rock should work house shows to earn WrestleMania match, Savage’s death and industry reaction, Punk frustration, Raw review, more (126 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features a week of vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 10 years ago this month. Details follow:. •The May 18, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including analysis and...
WWEDecider

A&E ‘WWE Legends’ Live Stream: How To Watch ‘Biography: “Macho Man” Randy Savage’ Live

A&E’s popular Biography: WWE Legends series continues with a look back at the life and career of “Macho Man” Randy Savage!. Premiering tonight (May 2) on A&E, the film tells the larger-than-life story of one of the most charismatic superstars to ever lace up a pair of boots. From his on and off-screen feud with Hulk Hogan to his memorable career vs. career match against the Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania VII, the Macho Man never failed to entertain an audience.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Backstage Note On Jerry Lawler’s Story About Randy Savage For A&E Biography

As seen during this week’s “WWE Biography” special that aired on A&E, the late WWE Hall of Famer “Macho Man” Randy Savage was showcased. The biography featured an interesting story that was told by Jerry “The King” Lawler which was actually inaccurate. Lawler recalled a story in which Savage was absent during a taping of Monday Night RAW (which Savage was a color commentator for at the time with Vince McMahon). Lawler said Savage was nowhere to be found as McMahon was looking to go over the format of the show with him and Vince was told to watch television (WCW). Lawler said that McMahon didn’t have any reaction to seeing Savage debut on WCW Saturday Night.
Combat Sportslastwordonsports.com

A&E Biography – “Macho Man” Randy Savage: What We Learned

The A&E Network series Biography is featuring a number of professional wrestlers on its show. This week, the featured wrestler was the legendary “Macho Man” Randy Savage. He picked up where “Rowdy” Roddy Piper left off as the primary villain to Hulk Hogan. However, there is much that is not known about Savage. This week, viewers learned a lot more about the “Macho Man.”
WWEstillrealtous.com

Jim Ross Reveals Former WWE Commentary Partner He Didn’t Get Along With

Jim Ross currently works as an announcer for All Elite Wrestling, but for many years fans considered the Hall of Famer to be the voice of the WWE. Throughout the course of his WWE run Jim Ross had several different broadcast partners, one of which was former WWE Champion “Macho Man” Randy Savage.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Jeff Jarrett On What Initially Blew Him Away About Vince McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett was on today’s episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily. Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman and Jarrett discussed Jarrett’s new podcast, My World with Jeff Jarrett, and Hausman asked Jarrett what it was like to meet Vince McMahon for the first time. “When he...
Celebritiesewrestlingnews.com

A&E Biography Special Featuring Randy Savage Airs Tonight

A&E will focus on specific documentary specials on Randy Savage. The special airs tonight at 8PM ET and runs for two hours. You can check out the official synopsis below:. “Produced by Billy Corben and Alfred Spellman (“Cocaine Cowboys,” “Screwball,” ESPN 30 for 30 “The U”), “Biography: ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage” tells the larger-than-life story of one of the most colorful and charismatic Superstars to ever step foot inside the ring. With two WWE Championships, four WCW® World Championships and a 14-month reign as Intercontinental Champion, Savage became known for his famous catchphrases, larger-than-life personality and the enormous, flashy robes he wore into the ring.”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Hulk Hogan ‘Lied To Fans’ At WrestleMania

Hulk Hogan isn’t exactly the cream of the crop when it comes to helping out or putting over his fellow wrestlers. In fact, Hogan is known to bury many people including his own career. Jokes aside, Hogan has never been the nicest guy in the locker room even though he may try to portray that attitude. Hogan has embellished many stories in the past and this one is no exception at all about Randy Savage. Bray Wyatt ‘Angers’ WWE Star’s Daughter.
NFLone37pm.com

The Wrestling Classic's Most Unforgettable Celebrity Appearances in Wrestling

Hey everyone! It's "The Wrestling Classic" Justin here with another article for On37PM. This time I won't be doing a traditional ranking; this one will be about some of the most memorable celebrity appearances in professional wrestling. There have been a plethora of celebrity appearances throughout the last four decades so I may forget to mention some memorable names, but I did my best to cover the ones that came to my mind first. My goal was to bring up the appearances that really made an impact or those that got physical by getting in the ring and actually competing.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Lanny Poffo Reacts To Controversial WWE A&E Doc On Randy Savage, Issues Corrections

The legendary Lanny Poffo has shared his thoughts on the recent A&E Biography documentary on his brother, WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage. Backed by WWE and A&E, the Savage doc was produced by Billy Corben and Alfred Spellman (“Cocaine Cowboys,” “Screwball,” ESPN 30 for 30 “The U”). However, there have been controversial reactions to the documentary with many claiming Savage’s story was told in a negative way compared to the other Biography specials on WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and Roddy Piper.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Arn Anderson On The Most Truthful Statement Ever Made By Vince McMahon

On a recent episode of the ARN Podcast, Arn Anderson covered WWE Payback 2016 headlined by AJ Styles vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship. This show took place one month after WrestleMania 32, where Reigns defeated Triple H for the title. The show also featured a fight between the...