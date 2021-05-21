Mourning the Macho Man: The 10th Anniversary of Randy Savage's Death
“Macho Man” Randy Savage died 10 years ago yesterday, on May 20, 2011. At the time I wrote the following piece about his death, what he meant to me, and how drunkenly playing a wrestling videogame helped me mourn his passing; it originally ran on a website that no longer exists that was loosely affiliated with a legendary alternative newsweekly that also no longer exists. In memory of the Macho Man, and in observance of the 10th anniversary of his death, we’re republishing it here at Paste.www.pastemagazine.com