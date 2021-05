For Shannon McNally, it was one thing to think about making her next album a Waylon Jennings tribute, but another thing entirely to actually move forward with the plan. Few figures in the history of country music loom larger than that of the outlaw country legend who died in 2002. The Waylon Sessions, McNally’s ninth studio LP, out this Friday, required more than simply laying down a few tracks. Plenty of people protective of the Jennings legacy would be watching and listening. She had to do it right.