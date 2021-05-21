newsbreak-logo
David’s Evening Forecast - Summer warmth for the weekend

By David Koeller
WOWT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Morning clouds left us with gray skies to start Friday, but finally some sunshine returned this afternoon along with warmer temperatures. We’ve warmed into the 80s around the metro, and it will stay warm and humid right through the evening hours. Winds have been a bit breezy, with gusts over 30mph at times. Those winds will die down a little after sunset. Temperatures will be mild all night long, with lows only dipping into the upper 60s.

