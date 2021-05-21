Patriotic Branford Students Pen ‘What Memorial Day Means to Me’
Pictured at Walsh Intermediate School, the 10 students selected for their Memorial Day Essays, including (front, l-r): Jacob Sweeney, Sophia Manzo, Amber Roman, Charlotte Green, Katie Harmon (second prize), Shay Barrett (first prize), Morgan Cheslock, Ana Milne, Seamus Hallinan and Peyton Gaudreau. With them at back are (l-r): WIS Assistant Principal Peter Anaclerio; American Legion Post 83 veteran Ray Ingraham, Branford Superintendent of Schools Hamlet Hernandez, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12103 veteran Elliott Hastings and WIS Social Studies teacher Carl Seeley. (Photo by Bill O'Brien )www.zip06.com