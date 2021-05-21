Patriotic Branford Students Pen ‘What Memorial Day Means to Me’

On Sunday, April 11, Vox Church held its official groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the beginning of construction on their new anchor location in Branford. The 27,000 square foot facility is being built on the former site of the closed Cherry Hill Bowling Lanes at 131 Commercial Parkway. The new building will serve as a central hub for the church's nine other locations across Connecticut and Massachusetts. Hundreds of church members attended Sunday's outdoor celebration, which included times of worship and prayer, a dedication of the location, and the official groundbreaking.