View live updates and discuss the final game of the series between the Miami Hurricanes and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mark Light Field on Sunday (1:00 p.m., ACCNX). Miami (28-16, 16-15 ACC) needs a win to stay in contention to win the Coastal Division after bouncing back with a 10-3 win on Saturday following a 14-3 loss. Georgia Tech (25-19, 19-13) leads third-place Miami by 2 1/2 games with four games remaining. The loss snapped a five-game conference winning streak for the Yellow Jackets, who are 6-4 in their last 10 ACC games while Miami is 5-5. Miami enters the day seventh overall in the ACC while Georgia Tech is second with the 12-team ACC Tournament beginning on May 25. The Hurricanes are 4-1 in the middle of a seven-game homestand and are 17-6 at home this season while Georgia Tech is 13-7 on the road.