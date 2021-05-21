newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medfield, MA

As real estate climbs property taxes likely follow

By John Monahan, Boston 25 News
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ocgWD_0a7OQS7r00

BOSTON — We’ve all seen the hot real estate market as prices soar but what’s also climbing, property tax.

“It’s astonishing,” said Jim McGlane of Medfield.

McGlane has lived in Medfield for nearly 15 years and he says property taxes keep on climbing.

“It seems to you know …creep up every year,” he said.

McGlane is not alone. In nearby Westwood, Donna Ferragamo is fed up.

“My taxes have gone up incredibly just in the past year,” said Ferragamo.

Homeowners in Massachusetts face some of the largest annual property tax bills of any state in the country. The median annual property tax payment in the state is $4,899. The state’s average effective tax rate of 1.17% is higher than the national average, according to SmartAsset.

The state requires an assessment every year.

[ Census Bureau: 89,000 Mass. tenants have ‘no confidence’ they can pay rent ]

“Properties in Massachusetts do get re-assessed every year,” said Keren Horn who is an Associate Economics Professor at UMass Boston.

And she says lifelong residents will really feel that pinch.

“People who will be surprised or already may have been surprised are the long-term homeowners,” said Horn.

As home prices continue to climb plenty of people are concerned property taxes could soon follow. We asked how long it could take before some people are priced out of their own neighborhoods.

“We are getting priced out. I mean I have to think about moving in the next couple of years,” said Ferragamo.

So, what can residents do?

“Most towns have exemptions for people on fixed incomes,” said Horn.

[ Realtor: 4 things first-time Massachusetts home buyers need to do ]

That’s something to check on in your town. The city of Everett saw this and actually lowered its property tax rate to retain residents.

“They’re very aware that people are struggling they can’t make their payments… so what do they do? They responded by reducing their property tax rate,” said Horn.

But Horn says property tax is something most towns may not want to tinker with and that leaves people like Ferragamo with little choice but to move.

“I’m going to have to do what I have to do. I don’t have a choice. Or I’m going to be working for the rest of my life just to have my house,” said Ferragamo

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
33K+
Followers
46K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
State
Massachusetts State
Boston, MA
Real Estate
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
City
Medfield, MA
City
Everett, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Exemptions#Census Bureau#Tax Bills#Real Estate Taxes#Real Estate Prices#State Property#Smartasset#Umass Boston#Concerned Property Taxes#Rent#Properties#Homeowners#Fixed Incomes#Home Prices#Market#Lifelong Residents#Nearby Westwood#Creep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Peloton plans to build first US factory in Ohio, add 2K jobs

Peloton plans to spend about $400 million to build its first U.S. factory in Ohio. The exercise equipment maker said Monday that the Peloton Output Park will make the Peloton Bike, Bike+ and Peloton Tread starting in 2023. It will have more than 200 acres and more than 1 million square feet of manufacturing, office and amenities space.
Boston, MAbostonagentmagazine.com

Home equity grows nationwide in first quarter

Residential property equity continued to grow in the first quarter of 2021, with one in three homes considered equity rich, according to ATTOM Data Solutions 2021 U.S. Home Equity & Underwater Report. According to the report, 17.8 million properties in the U.S. had a combined estimated secure loan amount of...
Massachusetts StateWorcester Business Journal

Mass. gas prices reach most expensive level since 2014

The average gasoline price in Massachusetts on Monday increased 5 cents from last week, which comes a week after it rose 6 cents per gallon, according to a report from travel association AAA Northeast. The current average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $2.91. Two weeks ahead...
Boston, MAbostonagentmagazine.com

Bidding wars on Boston home purchases continue to soar

If your clients’ plans for homebuying this spring include visions of waltzing in with an offer anytime they please, you might want to prepare them to be on their feet for a while. A new report from Redfin noted that the competition is as stiff as ever. Nationwide, the real...
Boston, MAThe Eagle-Tribune

Benefits eyed for idled contract workers

BOSTON — Hair stylists, Uber drivers, food service workers and hundreds of thousands of other self-employed people don't have a safety net if they are laid off because they're ineligible for traditional unemployment benefits. During the pandemic, those workers have been thrown a lifeline by federal programs that help independent...
Boston, MAbizjournals

City of Boston to align with state's reopening timeline

Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey said the city will align with the state's new reopening timeline in lifting Covid-related restrictions. Janey's announcement came hours after Gov. Charlie Baker said the restrictions will be lifted on Saturday, May 29, ahead of the state approaching a milestone of 4.1 million people fully vaccinated. Baker had initially set Aug. 1 as the full reopening date.
Boston, MAuniversalhub.com

Boston will follow state and lift most Covid-19 restrictions on May 29

Acting Mayor Kim Janey made the announcement this afternoon, citing continuing increases in vaccination rates and drops in Covid-19 cases and hospitalization. Janey said some 55% of adult Bostonians have gotten at least one shot. Janey and city Health and Human Services Chief Marty Martinez said Boston's Covid-19 numbers are...
Massachusetts Statethequincysun.com

All Massachusetts Business Restrictions Ending May 29

Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced that all pandemic-related restrictions on businesses would be lifted effective May 29, two months ahead of schedule. The state will also update its mask rules to match the newest federal guidance, meaning fully vaccinated individuals will no longer need to wear them in most places.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Caught in Southie

City of Boston’s following Massachusetts lifting COVID-19 restriction on May 29th

Mayor Kim Janey announced on Monday afternoon that Boston will reopen along with the rest of Massachusetts without COVID-19 restrictions!. Earlier on Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker stated that Massachusetts will drop all remaining COVID-19 restrictions and its mask mandate on May 29th! All businesses will be able to reopen without restrictions and the face covering order will be replaced by the CDC’s new guidance over Memorial Day weekend.
Boston, MAiBerkshires.com

Baker: State's Economy to Fully Reopen on May 29

BOSTON — Nearly a year to the day since the Baker administration announced its reopening plan for the commonwealth's economy, the governor Monday announced that remaining COVID-19 restrictions will be largely lifted effective May 29. As of that date, Massachusetts residents will no longer be required to wear face coverings...
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants seek extension of COVID-19 relief measures

To-go cocktail sales and caps on fees charged by third-party delivery services have helped restaurants keep the lights on while their operations have been limited during the COVID-19 crisis, restaurant owners said Monday as they made the case for extending those temporary measures beyond the current state of emergency. To...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Seacoast Current

Mass. to Lift COVID-19 Restrictions May 29

With the state on track to vaccinate at least 4.1 million residents by the first week of June, Massachusetts leaders are lifting virtually all COVID-19 restrictions just in time for Memorial Day weekend. On Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced that their face covering order will...
Boston, MABoston Magazine

On the Market: A Brick Townhouse in the South End with a Dreamy Backyard

You get the best of city living and suburban quiet in this sunny corner unit on a tree-lined street. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $6,499,000. Size: 4,130 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 half. Have...
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

Here’s what happens May 29 as Massachusetts lifts most COVID-19 restrictions

Massachusetts will lift nearly all COVID-19 restrictions on May 29, moving up the reopening timeline by about two months. The state’s current mask order will be rescinded on that date, with Massachusetts aligning with the guidance for fully vaccinated people issued last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Masks will still be required in some settings, including on public transportation, and businesses can set their own requirements for vaccinations and masking.