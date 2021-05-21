newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Ziwe and Patti Harrison Solve Poverty on the Song "Stop Being Poor"

By Garrett Martin
Paste Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Stop Being Poor” isn’t just Ziwe’s latest song; it’s also been the conservative “solution” to poverty for decades. The Showtime star, who performs as her own musical guest on every episode of her eponymous TV show, skewers the callous, disingenuous ideology of the right in her newest video. Joining her is Patti Harrison, comedian and star of Together Together, who you might recognize from appearances on I Think You Should Leave, Shrill, and Broad City. Together the two create a wealth-obsessed video that evokes influencer culture and the last 25 years (at least) of pop music, while overtly satirizing the vapid, self-serving, dehumanizing mentality of those who hold the poor in contempt.

www.pastemagazine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Pop Music#Video Music#New Music#Showtime#Comedian#Music Videos#Shrill#Disposable Pop Culture#Vapid#Star#Wealth#Contempt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesA.V. Club

Ed Helms and Patti Harrison pitch Together Together's alternate ending

In Together Together, Matt, a forty-something single man (Ed Helms), forges a unique bond with his surrogate, Anna (Patti Harrison), as they strive to do what’s best for themselves and the baby they’re bringing into the world. According to writer/director Nikole Beckwith, the characters’ story has some parallels to Helms and Harrison’s: “Making a movie in such a short, finite time is not unlike the journey Matt and Anna take. We’re doing something really intimate... It was interesting to see their working relationship evolve similarly.” With that in mind, The A.V. Club decided to ask Together Together’s stars: Is making a movie like having a baby? “I would say they’re very similar,’ says Harrison, “Much like a woman giving birth to a baby... When the film comes out there is a lot of shit that comes out too that people don’t know about.” In the video above, the actors get deeper into the analogy, and explain how Together Together subverted their expectations of what a “relationship comedy” could be.
MoviesAustin 360

Review: In 'Together Together' with Patti Harrison and Ed Helms, family is a funny thing

Who gets to have a family? "Together Together" wants you to think about it when you're not laughing. Poke around for deets on writer-director Nikole Beckwith’s radiant film and you’ll see chatter about it being an anti-rom com, which it is. But there’s much in this indie dramedy to warm those long left cold by American cinema’s tried-and-untrue formats. The film, starring Patti Harrison and Ed Helms, hit theaters on April 23.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

The Only Thing That Makes Patti Harrison Cringe

Patti Harrison had just finished shoving bell peppers in her mouth when she hopped on the phone with Vanity Fair. “I’m really horrible at self tapes,” she told me, admitting that she’s never booked an acting job by sending in an audition video before. That was surprising to hear, as the LA-based comedian has been popping up on screens right and left lately—stealing scenes on Netflix’s I Think You Should Leave, Hulu’s Shrill, and HBO Max’s Made For Love, and even making history as the first transgender actor to voice a character in a Disney film, March’s Raya and the Last Dragon.
TV & Videoskmuw.org

Talking, Laughing, And Cringing With Ziwe

Comedian Ziwe Fumudoh has made a career out of discomfort. Her career started with her YouTube series “Baited,” a satire of the celebrity interview. During the pandemic she pivoted to Instagram Live, unflinchingly challenging her iconic guests about their own biases, all the while making viewers simultaneously laugh and cringe.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Ziwe Skewers the Rich and Rude on New Track ‘Stop Being Poor’

Comedian Ziwe has dropped a snarky new banger, “Stop Being Poor,” that takes aim at the glib, myopic responses wealthy people often throw out regarding income inequality. Ziwe co-wrote the track with Jordan Mendoza and received some additional production help from Chicken. The tune channels early-aughts dance-pop, with Ziwe droning over a pulsing beat, “Stop being poor, stop being poor/Let the wealth trickle down, let the money hit the floor/If you are a poor person then just go out and find a job.”
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Julia Bhatt Debuts Animated Video for “1:30”

Miami-based singer/songwriter Julia Bhatt is already reinventing, showing new angles to her burgeoning indie-inflected style. At only 19 she’s now fresh off of her debut EP, 2 Steps Back, which saw her exploring a diverse mix of sounds ranging from acoustic pop replete with Latin beats to driving indie rock. Most recently though, Bhatt has dived into synth pop with her latest track, “1:30.” Now she’s also shared the accompanying animated video, premiering with Under the Radar.
CelebritiesIn Style

Ziwe Controls the Chaos

Ziwe gets in front of the camera and she performs. We power through a full-day photoshoot where she takes pleasure in contorting her body and being particularly close to the camera. She crawls on the floor, holds her crotch, falls into the Victoria Beckham pose (you know the one). It's instinctual. Not many people look this good upside-down. Granted, not many people dare to try.
MusicJamBase

Free Radio Releases ‘Well Wishes’ Single: Exclusive Video Premiere

This Thursday, May 27, Free Radio will issue a new album entitled EARthWORMS via Root Doctor Collective. JamBase is pleased to preview the record by premiering the video for the Asheville-based hip-hop collective’s “Well Wishes (Wishing Well)” single. Free Radio features longtime members Austn Haynes and Johnny Reynolds along with...
Behind Viral VideosVulture

Ziwe Requires No Context

From blurry IG Live screenshots to all the editing Showtime money can buy, Ziwe is still made for the internet. The new variety show based on comedian Ziwe’s deliciously uncomfortable live show isn’t just a conversation starter — it’s a reaction pic, a fancam, and a fiery political debate all rolled into sketches, musical performances, some self-aware editing, and her signature “gotcha” interview style. It’s the best parts of Twitter without having to log on, thanks to Ziwe and writers Cole Escola, Jamund Washington, Jordan Mendoza, and Michelle Davis. Because this is the internet, we have decided to capture screenshots from each iconic episode of Ziwe. Even if you’re not one of those viewers who must pause and/or rewind to really appreciate the levels of a joke, these Ziwe moments are hilarious in their own right, no context necessary. If these moments aren’t already viral, they should be. Check back as we update this after every episode of the weekly show.
Musicimdb.com

‘1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything’ Filmmakers on Revisiting Rock and Soul’s Arguably Greatest Year

Was 1971 the best single year for recorded popular music, ever? Or merely the year in which it reached peak cultural significance? Maybe, just maybe, the answer could be: both. You’ll certainly be hard-pressed to come up with a better argument for another annum after watching all eight episodes of “1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything,” which just premiered on Apple TV Plus.
TV & Videosdailysoapdish.com

’90 Day Fiancé’ Spoilers: Jovi Dufren & Yara Zaya Update With Mylah!

’90 Day Fiancé’ Spoilers indicate that, while trying to comfort his youngdaughter, Mylah, Jovi Dufren said that he wanted time to figure out how to be a Dad and what worked and what didn’t, without new wife Yara Zoya Dufren hovering over him every second of the way. He tried to tell her that “kids get hurt” but Yara told him that this logic would only work if Mylah was a little bit bigger, and she’s right.
Musicstljewishlight.org

Happy 80th to Bob Dylan! Here’s how Dylan helped me discover ‘Dylan’

It was just about six weeks after Bob Dylan turned 40 that 12-year-old me learned who he was. It was the summer of 1981, I had just arrived in Bemidji, Minn. where unbeknownst to me, my life was about change. From this starting point in the Lodge at Camp Thunderbird, I would go on to meet the most influential people of my life, including my future wife, my best friends and my rabbi. I would also learn about Bob Dylan.
MusicPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

The Song Elton John Can’t Wait to Stop Playing

Even some of the biggest rock songs of all time can become displeasing to an artist over many years of performing. For Elton John, there's one song he's seriously over: his 1972 smash hit "Crocodile Rock." “The last time I have to sing ‘Crocodile Rock,’ I will probably throw a...
WWEbleedingcool.com

Tony Khan Needs to Stop Buying Popular Songs for Wrestler Themes

AEW has a major problem when it comes to the handling of their theme songs. First, it was Judas in My Mind by Fozzy for Chris Jericho. Then Tarzan Boy by Baltimora for Jungle Boy. Then Where is My Mind? by The Pixies for Orange Cassidy. And last night on Dynamite, Jon Moxley came out to Wild Thing by The Troggs.
MusicThe FADER

Rico Nasty on being a homebody, performing on acid, and her new rock songs

Read the full transcript for the second episode of The FADER Uncovered with Mark Ronson. Subscribe to The FADER Uncovered wherever you listen to podcasts, and shop The FADER Uncovered capsule collection here. I’m Mark Ronson and this is The FADER Uncovered Podcast. In this interview series, I’ll be speaking...
PhotographyPosted by
The Phoblographer

How the Pandemic Stopped Me Being an Arrogant Purist Photographer

As a purist photographer, the pandemic helped me stop being so stubborn. For as long as I can remember, my main focus has been what I can do with a camera. I never showed interest in mastering Photoshop. I didn’t care for the advanced tools of Lightroom. To me, the more I could do in-camera, the better. I was a purist photographer. You know the type. Some of you like the purists. Some of you can’t stand them. But when the pandemic started, my purist mindset began to shift.