Ziwe and Patti Harrison Solve Poverty on the Song "Stop Being Poor"
“Stop Being Poor” isn’t just Ziwe’s latest song; it’s also been the conservative “solution” to poverty for decades. The Showtime star, who performs as her own musical guest on every episode of her eponymous TV show, skewers the callous, disingenuous ideology of the right in her newest video. Joining her is Patti Harrison, comedian and star of Together Together, who you might recognize from appearances on I Think You Should Leave, Shrill, and Broad City. Together the two create a wealth-obsessed video that evokes influencer culture and the last 25 years (at least) of pop music, while overtly satirizing the vapid, self-serving, dehumanizing mentality of those who hold the poor in contempt.www.pastemagazine.com