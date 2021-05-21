newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Thurston County, WA

Another legal win for governor in case challenging eviction moratorium

By Hanna Scott
Posted by 
MyNorthwest
MyNorthwest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The state may be on track to reopen by June 30th, but that didn’t stop small landlords from heading to court over Governor Inslee’s eviction moratorium. “Regarding the governor’s authority, especially to continue a proclamation like the eviction moratorium for longer than 30 days without coming back to the Legislature,” said Chester Baldwin with the Washington Business Property Associations, the group that was challenging the order on behalf of property owners.

mynorthwest.com
View All 7 Commentsarrow_down
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
749K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
County
Thurston County, WA
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Government
Thurston County, WA
Society
Thurston County, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Federal Court#State Attorney General#Wbpa#Twitter#Thurston County Court#Eviction Moratorium#Governor Inslee#State Courts#Statute#Landlords#Mass Evictions#Tenants#Unpaid Rent#Summary Judgment#Property Owners#Emergency Powers#Oral Arguments#Renters#Finances
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Evictions
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
House Rent
Related
Douglas County, WAPosted by
MyNorthwest

Former Washington AG joins latest lawsuit against state’s newly-approved capital gains tax

A second lawsuit against Washington’s newly-approved capital gains tax was filed this week, this time joined by former state Attorney General Rob McKenna. This marks the second lawsuit against the tax, which levies a 7% tax on capital gains above $250,000 to bring in an estimated $415 million in 2023, its first year. The text of the bill describes it as an excise tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, and other assets above $250,000, excepting real estate and family-owned small businesses.
PoliticsPosted by
MyNorthwest

Lawmakers disappointed by Gov. Inslee’s veto pen

Governor Inslee signed a series of bills to address climate change on Monday, but he also vetoed a compromise that linked two of the bills to the passage of a future transportation package. That compromise was highly negotiated in talks led by Senate Transportation Chair Senator Steve Hobbs, who says...
Seattle, WAPosted by
MyNorthwest

Keep up with the hundreds of bills Gov. Inslee has signed

In the past week, Gov. Inslee signed 113 bills into state law. Some of those were partially vetoed, but only 11. The types of legislation recently adopted runs a wide range, from noxious weeds and fertilizer fees to juvenile rehabilitation and improving involuntary commitment laws. While 113 sounds like a...
Washington StatePosted by
MyNorthwest

Senator Patty Murray announces reelection campaign

After 28 years representing Washington state in Washington, D.C., democratic Senator Patty Murray announces she’s running for reelection. Senator Murray says her priorities are the same now as when she got into politics more than four decades ago, which is to fight for the needs of families in Washington. “I...
Olympia, WAOlympian

Olympia City Council races are already crowded as candidate filing week begins

Monday is the first day of candidate filing week for this year’s local election, and already eight people have declared their candidacy for Olympia’s City Council. Because this is an odd year on the calendar, it is the year for local elections, which include the Port of Olympia, city and town councils, school boards, fire commissions, parks and recreation commissions and even cemetery district boards. Dozens of positions are up for grabs.
Olympia, WAOlympian

Olympia homeless camp residents set to receive vaccine doses

Homeless residents of the downtown Olympia Deschutes Parkway encampment are set to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses this week and next week, the city announced. The vaccine jabs will take place 3-6 p.m. May 19 and May 26 at two locations: next to the Fifth Avenue bridge and near the Deschutes Canyon.
PoliticsPosted by
MyNorthwest

Gov. Inslee signs bill banning open carry at protests, state Capitol

Open carry of firearms and other weapons is banned at protests and on most of the state Capitol campus and legislative buildings under a bill Governor Inslee signed Wednesday. SB 5035 makes it illegal to carry guns and weapons such as knives, brass knuckles, and bats, among others, within 250 feet of a permitted protest anywhere in the state, while also blocking them on much of the state Capitol grounds. Specifically, it makes it illegal to:
Thurston County, WAChronicle

Thurston’s Mary Hall Honored by State for Drive-Through Voting Center, Ballot Access

Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall has been honored by the Washington Secretary of State for ensuring voting access during the COVID-19 pandemic. Secretary of State Kim Wyman named Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall the 2020 Auditor of the Year on Monday. Hall received the recognition during an online Washington Association of County Auditors annual meeting, according to a Thursday news release from her office.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
MyNorthwest

Sen. Murray, Gov. Inslee rebut proposal to remove Snake River dams

U.S. Senator Patty Murray and Washington Governor Jay Inslee are calling for a regional process to help the salmon populations in the Columbia River Basin. In a joint statement released Friday, they say any effort to restore salmon in the Columbia River Basin must include input from tribes, fishermen, farmers, and those who rely on the river for transportation and energy.
Thurston County, WAOlympian

Thurston County adds 42 COVID-19 cases, overall total grows to 9,338

Thurston County reported 42 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday — about the same time Gov. Jay Inslee announced a wider opening of the state. All 39 counties will move to Phase 3 of the governor’s “Healthy Washington” plan on Tuesday, followed by a total reopening of the economy on June 30, the governor announced. Thurston County has been in Phase 3 since the Healthy Washington plan was first announced March 11, so no changes will take place locally until June 30.
Washington StatePosted by
MyNorthwest

Gov. Inslee signs agriculture worker overtime bill

Agricultural workers in Washington state would become eligible for overtime pay under a bill signed Tuesday by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee. Senate Bill 5172 creates a phased-in path toward full overtime pay for agricultural workers by 2024. For 2022, they ensure overtime pay for any time worked over 55 hours a week; 48 hours a week in 2023; and 40 hours a week by 2024.