Another legal win for governor in case challenging eviction moratorium
The state may be on track to reopen by June 30th, but that didn’t stop small landlords from heading to court over Governor Inslee’s eviction moratorium. “Regarding the governor’s authority, especially to continue a proclamation like the eviction moratorium for longer than 30 days without coming back to the Legislature,” said Chester Baldwin with the Washington Business Property Associations, the group that was challenging the order on behalf of property owners.mynorthwest.com