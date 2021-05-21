Health department director resigns

Perry County Health Department director Sylvia Forester submitted her resignation to the Board of Health Friday, May 21. "It's been such an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Perry County," Forester said. "My husband and I are expecting our second child later this summer, and I have made the decision not to return after her arrival. I am looking forward to being able to spend more time with my family. I will be forever grateful for my time with the Perry County Health Department."