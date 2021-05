Israel and Gaza are each accusing each other of war crimes. Israel is accused of using disproportionate force against Palestinians, Hamas of launching rockets at Israeli civilians. The International Criminal Court is already investigating both sides for the same accusations during the 2014 conflict. That investigation was only announced last March, nearly seven years after the alleged crimes were committed. To talk about why these investigations take so long and what impact they might have, Diane Orentlicher joins us now. She's a professor of international law at American University.