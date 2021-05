Disclaimer: this story heavily centers the family structure with 2 heterogenous parents - a mother and a father. Let me set the scene for you. The date was Tuesday. The time was 9.38 am. The people: a mother in a meeting, a father on breakfast duty, a hungry 4 year old who needs her mother and only her mother's touch, a team of remote workers spanning across different timezones on said meeting discussing action items and work plan for the week ahead, as said child told her parents how wrong they were for bringing an orange instead of her favorite banana bread.