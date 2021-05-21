Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Southern Clark County by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 14:35:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Southern Clark County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of San Bernardino County in California, southern Clark County in Nevada and Mohave County in Arizona. * WHEN...until 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will make driving difficult for high profile vehicles, blow around unsecured objects and produce hazardous boating conditions on Lake Mead and Lake Mohave.alerts.weather.gov