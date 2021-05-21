Rain chance go up this weekend as we track a tropical disturbance in the Gulf

More widespread rain and downpours are in the forecast for the weekend and a disturbance developing in the Gulf is the culprit for the wet weather. It doesn’t have a lot of space to become much stronger before making landfall, but the National Hurricane Center does give it about 60% of developing into a tropical depression or possibly a tropical storm in the next 2 days. This is something we will monitor closely over the weekend, but no matter if it strengths or stays as is, we do expect rain chances both Saturday and Sunday.