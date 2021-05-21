newsbreak-logo
Environment

Rain chance go up this weekend as we track a tropical disturbance in the Gulf

By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore widespread rain and downpours are in the forecast for the weekend and a disturbance developing in the Gulf is the culprit for the wet weather. It doesn’t have a lot of space to become much stronger before making landfall, but the National Hurricane Center does give it about 60% of developing into a tropical depression or possibly a tropical storm in the next 2 days. This is something we will monitor closely over the weekend, but no matter if it strengths or stays as is, we do expect rain chances both Saturday and Sunday.

Charlotte, NCWBTV

Rain chances up just a little bit today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After reaching a scorching 93° in Charlotte Monday, we’ll back off just a little bit today with afternoon readings forecast to top out closer to 90°. There’ll be plenty of clouds around for the morning as a weak front backs in from the northeast, but those...
Madison, WInbc15.com

FIRST ALERT - Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday

Wisconsin veteran carries on Memorial Day tradition honoring fellow soldiers. Despite recent health challenges, World War II Army veteran Lewis Harned placed flags on veterans’ graves for the sixth year in a row. State. Eleva Woman Saves Bear Cub While On Vacation (5/23/21) Updated: 17 hours ago. Eleva Woman Saves...
Harris County, TXthekatynews.com

Tropical Weather Threat in Gulf of Mexico

The Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management is monitoring two potential tropical weather systems this weekend. The first system, located off the Texas coast, has a 40% chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm prior to landfall tonight. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is predicting a landfall between Corpus Christi and Freeport. Impacts are expected to be mild with 1-3 inches of rainfall through Sunday. No severe weather is forecast.