Chamber Influences Breakthrough Deal on COVID-19 Restrictions and State Budget Negotiations
Thursday, May 20, saw two major announcements impacting COVID-19 restrictions, businesses, and the future of Michigan’s recovery. In a morning press conference, Gov. Whitmer announced an updated ‘Vacc to Normal’ plan, which accelerates the timeline of lifting certain COVID-19 restrictions. Later that evening, the Governor announced a bipartisan agreement with Senate Majority Leader Shirkey (R-Clarklake) and Speaker Wentworth (R-Farwell) on the withdrawal of Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) proposed permanent rules and a plan for budget negotiations.www.detroitchamber.com