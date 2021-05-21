newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

No more masks?

By Kerri Miller, Kelly Gordon
mprnews.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople were caught off guard when the normally cautious Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced in mid-May that people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to maintain social distance or wear masks in most indoor environments. Since then, epidemiologists, public health leaders and government officials have grappled with...

www.mprnews.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leana Wen
Person
Tim Walz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#The Mask#Emergency Medicine#Cdc#Minnesotans#The Washington Post#Cnn#The Mpr News#Google Podcasts#Spotify#Rss#Masks#Pandemic Science#Dr Leana Wen#Disease Control#People#Epidemiologists#Individual Donations#Public Health Leaders#Government Officials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Google
Related
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Fauci Says Indoor Mask Mandates Should ‘Start Being More Liberal’

In a Sunday interview on ABC News, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that as vaccination rates rise within the U.S., it may make sense to begin ditching indoor mask mandates. His statement came in response to comments last week by former Food and Drug Administration head Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who said health experts should consider getting rid of indoor mask mandates in places with a “high level of vaccination,” in order to retain public credibility should they need to reinstate them in case of a fall or winter surge. Asked if he agreed with Gottlieb’s comments, Fauci said, “I think so.” He added, “We do need to start being more liberal as we get more people vaccinated.” The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently revised public health mandates to say fully vaccinated people can go mask-free while outside. Over half of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and President Joe Biden has set a goal of getting 70 percent of adult Americans their first shot by July 4.
Public HealthNew York Post

Fauci: Time to be ‘more liberal’ on masks as vaccinations increase

Dr. Anthony Fauci said he agrees with loosening up guidance on wearing masks indoors as more Americans become vaccinated against the coronavirus. “We do need to start being more liberal as we get more people vaccinated,” Fauci said on Sunday. “As you get more people vaccinated, the number of cases...
Public HealthKABC

Follow the bouncing mask: Fauci Suggests More Changes Needed To Mask Rules

(Washington, DC) — The nation’s top infectious disease specialist says there may be more changes coming to mask recommendations. On ABC News, Dr. Anthony Fauci suggested indoor mask requirements could be relaxed as more people get vaccinated. The CDC recently said people who are vaccinated don’t need to wear masks in most outdoor situations. However, the agency says mask should still be worn by everyone in public indoor settings. Fauci signaled a change could soon come to that policy, saying we need to be more liberal as more people get vaccinated.
Public HealthUS News and World Report

No More Mask Mandate, but Some Minnesotans Will Keep Them

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — On the first day that Minnesotans could go without a mask in public, Amber Raitz wasn't about to do so. It's not that she disagrees with Gov. Tim Walz dropping the state's mask requirement in public spaces, but Raitz, 48, said Friday that she plans to keep her mask on in public mainly to make people around her less nervous.
Pharmaceuticalsfox29.com

Mask mandates may end as more people are vaccinated

CHERRY HILL, N.J. - Doctor Anthony Fauci hinted about a potential lift of the CDC’s indoor mask mandate over the weekend on one of the Sunday news programs. So, as more people get vaccinated and case counts decline, are folks comfortable ditching the mask? Many say they’ll keep the mask, for now.
KidsWired

New Mask Guidance, Shots for Teens, and More Coronavirus News

The CDC issues new guidance for people who are vaccinated, young teens start getting shots, and the pandemic rages in South Asia. Here’s what you should know:. Want to receive this weekly roundup and other coronavirus news? Sign up here!. The CDC says that fully vaccinated Americans can forgo masks...
Public Healthhometownsource.com

State to lift mask mandate; more than half of adults fully vaccinated

Fully vaccinated Minnesotans can go mask-free indoors and outdoors, starting Friday. Thursday’s COVID-19 report shows Minnesota’s passed an important milestone in its fight against the pandemic: More than half the state’s 16-and-older residents have all their vaccine shots. The effort to get the rest vaccinated, however, is turning out to...
U.S. PoliticsINFORUM

U.S. CDC says vaccinated people can avoid masks in most places

WASHINGTON, May 13 (Reuters) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday advised that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outdoors and can avoid wearing them indoors in most places, updated guidance the agency said will allow life to begin to return to normal.
Public HealthNews Enterprise

CDC unmasks more uncertainty

Without doubt, Americans are pandemic weary. All we’ve done throughout this public safety emergency to mask up, spread out and hunker down has worn out even the most health conscious among us. A collective longing for a return to normal life, whatever that might look like moving forward, has been...
U.S. Politicseminetra.com

Fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outside, Fauci says

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor at the White House, said Americans need to get used to seeing people outside without a mask as more and more people get vaccinated against Covid-19. It was. Fauci reiterated new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, stating that fully vaccinated...
Public HealthObserver-Reporter

LETTER: Mask mandates simple

The news media is at it again. When you turn on the television to watch the news, you see story after story over the "confusion over mask wearing." I was somewhat surprised that the Centers for Disease Control rather abruptly lifted most of the remaining mask mandates for fully vaccinated people in most situations, but to me, there is no confusion. What the CDC is really saying is that the pandemic is semi-controlled at this point, and we are done shutting down the whole country while the anti-vaxxers piddle around and wait for herd immunity.
Public HealthVoice of America

More US Schools Remove Student Mask Requirements

A growing number of U.S. school systems are removing mask requirements for students. But some public health experts and parents are concerned that it is too soon to lift the rules. In Florida, the head of a school system recently announced she would agree to remove a mask requirement that...
Public Healthnctv17.com

Pritzker Says Masks, Social Distancing No Longer Required for Fully Vaccinated

Governor J.B. Pritzker is removing the mask mandate and social distancing rules in Illinois for fully vaccinated people in most instances. Following guidance from the CDC that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing a mask and practicing social distancing in most settings, the governor and Illinois Department of Public Health said they will align state executive orders with the CDC.
Public Healthbluemountaineagle.com

Masks no longer required for fully vaccinated in most places

People who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 are no longer required to wear masks in most places. Gov. Kate Brown said Thursday that Oregon would be following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control stating individuals who are fully vaccinated can stop wearing masks and social distancing. "Oregonians now...
Public Healthklkntv.com

Fully-vaccinated Americans can return to life without masks, CDC says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has amended its guidance for fully-vaccinated Americans, no longer recommending masks indoors or outdoors, including in crowds, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky announced at a White House briefing on Thursday. “If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had...