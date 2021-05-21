Defending NASCAR Cup Series Champ Chase Elliott Seeking First Win of Season as Series Visits COTA for Inaugural Echopark Automotive Texas Grand Prix

Race Winner: Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Winner: A.J. Allmendinger of Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: Justin Haley of Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet) Kevin Harvick came into the inaugural Pit Boss 250 Saturday at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas, having never finished outside the top-10 in a NASCAR Xfinity Series race on a road course. He left the 3.426-mile, 20-turn layout with his streak intact after a strong fourth-place drive in his No. 5 Rush Truck Centers Ford Mustang for B.J. McLeod Motorsports. Harvick started 12th in the 46-lap race and steadily worked his way forward, finishing seventh in the first stage and ninth in the second stage. He lined up fourth for a late-race restart on lap 33, but fell to ninth shortly after the green flag waved. Harvick’s tenacity was on full display as he picked off five positions in the final 12 laps to claw his way back to fourth.