Defending NASCAR Cup Series Champ Chase Elliott Seeking First Win of Season as Series Visits COTA for Inaugural Echopark Automotive Texas Grand Prix

Defending NASCAR Cup Series champ Chase Elliott has been a road course master in recent seasons, winning four of the last five starts where drivers are required to turn both right and left. The second-generation phenom will look to put those skills into play this weekend during the EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix at the challenging Circuit of The Americas (COTA) layout.

