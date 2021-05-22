newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
James Logie

Why Saying "Thank You" is Much Better Than Saying "I'm Sorry"

Posted by 
James Logie
James Logie
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rBd4o_0a7ONejU00
Photo by Courtney Hedger on Unsplash

What's the immediate response when you've upset someone?

More often than not, it's saying "I'm sorry" almost like a reflex.

But is this a poor form of communication? Would saying “thank you” be a much better way to engage with others instead of asking for forgiveness?

It turns out there's some science behind this.

How We Express Gratitude

From a very young age, we are taught to express gratitude. Whether it’s for a gift, compliment, or even just someone doing us a favor.

This is important in our upbringing so we can show kindness and respect to others.

However, when we do something wrong — or that causes someone to experience anguish — we automatically jump to apologize.

If you work with the public, apologizing can be a default setting to minimize any negative encounter.

But is this apology approach the wrong dynamic for public interactions and our personal relationships?

Why Is Saying Thank You Better?

This issue has actually been studied by multiple universities.

The goal was to look at how to increase customer satisfaction in a retail setting and was conducted by New Mexico State University, The University of South Carolina, THE Ohio State University, and Zhejiang University in China.

Even though this started as a retail study, it has some interesting implications for our own personal lives.

Customers' expectations of quality service have never been higher. People want to be catered to more than ever.

Companies around the world have put more money and resources into customer service than ever before.

The study looked at the best ways to restore customer satisfaction. This may seem trivial — but it’s a financial necessity.

Poor customer service has led to disregarded consumers who will jump brands in an instant.

In 2016, the US lost $1.6 trillion when customers switched to competing companies.

In this day in age, poor service can have disastrous effects as word-of-mouth- can spread like wildfire.

Decades ago, a poor customer experience would just be shared with close friends and family.

Today, you can go online and essentially bring a company to its knees.

So what does this have to do with apologizing and how can it impact your personal life?

Is It too Late Now to Say ‘Sorry?’

The study looked at restoring customer satisfaction after a customer felt disregarded. The focus was on a few different kinds of recovery communication.

The first was saying “thank you” which showed appreciation, and the other was apologizing by simply saying “I’m sorry.”

The study looked at one example involving a plumber who showed up late for an appointment.

In this scenario, the plumber could say either “I’m sorry you had to wait,” or “thank you for your patience.”

Showing appreciation was seen as a more effective approach. The customer found more satisfaction when hearing “thank you” as opposed to “I’m sorry.”

In the study, “I’m sorry” admits fault while “thank you” made the customer feel better, heard, and more important.

The issue that comes up with “I’m sorry” is that the other person doesn’t feel you are doing everything possible to improve the situation.

Whether it’s a customer, family member, or friend; when you say “I’m sorry” it’s as if you’ve given up on the situation and what’s done is done.

This issue has also been examined and classified as Responsibility Exchange Theory.

This is when an apology may make things worse — and may look like you don’t accept responsibility.

When you say “I’m sorry you feel that way,” or “I’m sorry you feel I hurt you” it doesn’t come across as authentic.

It also looks like you’re trying to get out of it by shifting the blame on the other person. In this example, no apology at all may be more sufficient.

“Thank You” Is Powerful

When you thank someone instead of apologizing (in the case of the customer) you recognize and highlight what they contribute. You recognize their merits.

If you thank someone for their patience, you highlight that they’ve made a positive contribution. They’ve made an effort in their patience and you have acknowledged that.

Small gestures like saying “thank you” can actually boost a person’s self-esteem. We all just want to be seen and appreciated, and hearing “thank you” helps to do this.

With a close friend or family member, saying “thank you” may even build a stronger bond between you.

When you say “I’m sorry” you take the attention away from the other person and put it on yourself.

There are many cases when a genuine apology is required — but it’s important to examine the situation and see what’s needed best.

When dealing with an overly difficult person, they often are self-involved and are more likely to need to hear “thank you” so they can feel validated and acknowledged.

People who are introverted and shy might do better to hear “I’m sorry” as they don’t have as much demand for attention.

With the shy person, both approaches might work best.

If you have a shy friend or family member — and you’ve done something to upset them — it may work best to say “I’m sorry,” but then thank them for their understanding.

Why “Thank You” Helps to Resolve Things

When saying “thank you,” the aim is not to get out of apologizing, but to help resolve the situation.

Whether it’s in a corporate setting — or your personal life — learning to say “thank you” more often can diffuse situations and help you deal with anyone who is unreasonable.

The goal with “thank you” is to get on that person’s level. It’s all about making someone feel valued.

When you've genuinely done something wrong you can avoid more conflict by highlighting their merit instead of focusing on things being your fault.

When the focus remains on you and what you did wrong, it becomes harder and harder to fully resolve things.

It’s not that you don’t want to say “I’m sorry,” you just don’t want to continue to say it over and over. The longer you keep apologizing, the longer the situation may last.

There is also the risk that the apology is seen as phony, and constant apologies will fall on deaf ears.

You may have found that too many apologies can sometimes be worse than no apology at all.

That’s what’s so powerful about “thank you.” It doesn’t disregard the situation at all but helps to improve communication between both parties.

There are several variations of “thank you” that work, too. You can consider saying:

  • Thank you for bringing this to my attention, I really appreciate that
  • Thank you for coming to me about this
  • Thank you for trusting me with this
  • Thank you for everything you’ve done
  • I am so thankful for what you did

Key Takeaways

We all just want to be appreciated. It seems funny, but saying “thank you” instead of “I’m sorry” can be a great way to make others feel appreciated.

This can also help to build a stronger bond and connection with that person. When someone appreciates us, we feel more drawn to them.

When you use “thank you” it can help the other person to go away from the situation feeling better about themselves.

Using “thank you” more often isn’t a way to get out of apologizing, it’s a way to build better connections with others and improve their lives.

James Logie

James Logie

167
Followers
169
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Personal trainer, podcaster, Amazon best-selling author. Writing about some health, a little marketing, and a whole lot of 1980s.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Important Things#Important People#Powerful People#Customer Satisfaction#Learning Theory#The Ohio State University#Zhejiang University#Compliment#Forgiveness#Constant Apologies#Appreciation#Fault#Express Gratitude#Recovery Communication#Quality Service#Public Interactions#Customers#Disastrous Effects#Word Of Mouth#Key Takeaways
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Customer Service
Country
China
Related
Posted by
Kelly E.

Researchers Say You'll Feel Instantly Happier When You Stop Doing This One Thing

If you stop comparing your mental health improvesElevate on Unsplash. Tania was constantly comparing herself to others. She looked at their follower numbers and read about how much they were earning. She thought her work was good but looking at the top people she could tell she wasn’t anywhere near as smart or as skilled as they were. Every time she read someone else’s successful post she felt like a complete failure and would come away from it feeling depressed and defeated.
SocietyReal Simple

One Writer on Why She'll Never Stop Saying Sorry: 'I’m an Unapologetic Apologizer'

A few years ago I got a forwarded email—it is now a meme, I'm sure; look it up—about how women should stop saying they're sorry. Instead of "I'm sorry I'm late," it instructed us to say, "Thank you for waiting for me." Instead of "I'm sorry I'm just now getting back to you" in a work email, I should write, "Thanks for your patience while I ignored your proposal." Or something like that. And I do understand the intention: Women too often apologize for things they shouldn't, making themselves smaller and diminishing their worth in a way that is unnecessary and props up the patriarchy. I get it, I do. I just don't think it's for me. Sorry, but I really like apologizing.
Posted by
Matt Lillywhite

You Should Never Be Ashamed Of What You Read

Last night, I was having an interesting conversation with my girlfriend about the importance of reading a variety of different books. She said, “I hate it when people judge you for what you read. It’s so annoying. You shouldn’t be mean to people about something that brings them joy.”
Posted by
Jack Otis

5 Phrases You Should Never, Ever Say to Your Partner

datingPhoto by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@kiarash_mansouri?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm. Words have power. They can either hurt or encourage, heal or destroy. So, whatever you say in a relationship matters. Sometimes, anger and frustration can force the wrong words out of your mouth, and remember that words can never be taken back. The after effect is usually regretted. And although humans make mistakes, there are some phrases you should avoid saying to your partner.
RetailRepublic

Readers say: ‘I’m not your ‘Sweetie!”

Recently, I ran a question from an older gentleman signing his letter, “Indeed, not Your Sweetie.” He and his friends wanted to register their disgust at being called “Sweetie,” “Honey,” and the like by service workers and healthcare professionals. I’ve received a huge response to this question (especially from healthcare...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Forbes

Why You Should Never Say Thanks To Siri

Us Brits are renowned for our etiquette. Much to the frustration of our foreign friends, we are famously indirect to a fault and say “please” when we give orders and “sorry” when the other is to blame. It comes natural to us: it’s somehow a reflex that is developed in the womb and it’s hard to shake off.
Hobbiesgoodmenproject.com

If You Want To Live A Happy Life, Stop Doing These 7 Things

— Somewhere in a one-in-a-million fortune cookie is written all you need to know if you want to live a happy life. (And on the flip side of that pearl of wisdom are your guaranteed winning numbers for the upcoming Lotto.) You and I both know, of course, that winning...
MinoritiesEast Bay Times

Harriette Cole: I’m still mad about this comment at our work meeting

DEAR HARRIETTE: I was in a virtual meeting at my job the other day, and someone made a racist comment about a fellow co-worker who was not on the call. I was shocked that this person made the comment, but it was almost worse that nobody said anything about it. I didn’t speak up either. I am in a junior position and was afraid that if I said something, my job might be in jeopardy. But I’m still mad about it.
Economytherealtimereport.com

3 Reasons Why You Should Say Thank You to Business Associates and Employees

Sending a thank-you card is a simple gesture that can go a long way toward building and solidifying any relationships you have. Most people like to feel appreciated, and a card is an easy way to brighten someone’s day. Whether you choose to show them your gratitude in the form of a verbal compliment or a handwritten note, saying thank you to those who have helped you in some way can have a number of benefits.
Career Development & AdviceThought Catalog

Read This If You’re Struggling To Stay Present

You hear it all the time. “Live in the moment.” “There’s no time like the present.” “The present is a gift.”. Everyone endures some kind of daily struggle, whether it’s sitting next to a rude person on the subway, mind-numbing traffic, or getting a bad grade on a test. Issues are always arising at large, like feeling unhappy in your relationship or grappling with a dangerous situation.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Why I Always Sign My Mails Like This

Mental and behavioral health is not just about the 1 out of 5 of us with a so-called “mental disorder” – it is about 5 out of 5 of us. Peace of mind is planted by openness to experience and the wholeness of awareness itself. Love is about purpose. It's...
Public Healthaninjusticemag.com

I’ll Be Keeping My Mask On, Thank You Very Much

We’re “free,” so we’re told. But as Keanu Reeves says near the end of John Wick II with a sarcastic snarl, “Am I?”. Maybe I’d feel better about the late stages of the pandemic if we’d actually gotten through it together as one world. We didn’t. We devolved into factions.
ReligionCorvallis Gazette-Times

Interfaith Voices: I’m getting old. Thank you, God

I imagine myself as an old man standing in front of a mirror, examining my body. Phrases that might come to mind: “Hmm, this used to be here. That used to be there. This used to be smaller. That used to be bigger. That’s new. That’s old. What the heck is that?!?”
Societybradfordtoday.ca

Let’s all say thank you to Personal Support Workers

PROCLAMATION: Personal Support Worker Day - May 19, 2021. Personal Support Workers (PSW) have selflessly and tirelessly provided care to our community’s most vulnerable through an extraordinarily challenging year, a year made more precarious by a pandemic the likes of which many of us have never seen. Through all of this they have been, and continue to remain, steadfast and true; and.
Career Development & Advicepsychologytoday.com

What to Do if You're Terrified to Return to Work

I am a 26-year-old woman who has been quarantining and responsibly seeing friends (outside only) throughout the pandemic. I have also been working from home, where I live alone. I have been fully vaccinated for about a month and my employer has recently started talking to us about returning to work. We should be returning within the next 8 weeks on a modified schedule. I know that I'm vaccinated and this is safe, but I'm having horrible anxiety around it. I feel anxious doing basic tasks (drug store, grocery store) and can't imagine being in a work setting. My workplace is a nonprofit that works with teenagers. I worry because many of the teens will not be vaccinated. Normal interactions make me feel afraid because I was so afraid during the pandemic. I'm so worried I won't be able to adjust and get past my anxiety as I return to work. My fear is that I will be so anxious that I won't be able to focus on work and could risk losing my job. I'm also worried about social interactions returning to "normal" and being left out because I decline due to my discomfort. One part of me knows that I'm vaccinated and mostly safe, but the other is terrified to restart my old life. Any suggestions?
Posted by
Jennifer Brown Banks

How to Be Her "Go-to" Guy (And why you should)

Every girl has a “go-to” guy. Whether she openly acknowledges his role or not, he typically exists. This man is as essential to a woman’s everyday functioning as lipstick and a cell phone! He is particularly crucial for today’s overextended damsel in distress.