Why Saying "Thank You" is Much Better Than Saying "I'm Sorry"

What's the immediate response when you've upset someone?

More often than not, it's saying "I'm sorry" almost like a reflex.

But is this a poor form of communication? Would saying “thank you” be a much better way to engage with others instead of asking for forgiveness?

It turns out there's some science behind this.

How We Express Gratitude

From a very young age, we are taught to express gratitude. Whether it’s for a gift, compliment, or even just someone doing us a favor.

This is important in our upbringing so we can show kindness and respect to others.

However, when we do something wrong — or that causes someone to experience anguish — we automatically jump to apologize.

If you work with the public, apologizing can be a default setting to minimize any negative encounter.

But is this apology approach the wrong dynamic for public interactions and our personal relationships?

Why Is Saying Thank You Better?

This issue has actually been studied by multiple universities.

The goal was to look at how to increase customer satisfaction in a retail setting and was conducted by New Mexico State University, The University of South Carolina, THE Ohio State University, and Zhejiang University in China.

Even though this started as a retail study, it has some interesting implications for our own personal lives.

Customers' expectations of quality service have never been higher. People want to be catered to more than ever.

Companies around the world have put more money and resources into customer service than ever before.

The study looked at the best ways to restore customer satisfaction. This may seem trivial — but it’s a financial necessity.

Poor customer service has led to disregarded consumers who will jump brands in an instant.

In 2016, the US lost $1.6 trillion when customers switched to competing companies.

In this day in age, poor service can have disastrous effects as word-of-mouth- can spread like wildfire.

Decades ago, a poor customer experience would just be shared with close friends and family.

Today, you can go online and essentially bring a company to its knees.

So what does this have to do with apologizing and how can it impact your personal life?

Is It too Late Now to Say ‘Sorry?’

The study looked at restoring customer satisfaction after a customer felt disregarded. The focus was on a few different kinds of recovery communication.

The first was saying “thank you” which showed appreciation, and the other was apologizing by simply saying “I’m sorry.”

The study looked at one example involving a plumber who showed up late for an appointment.

In this scenario, the plumber could say either “I’m sorry you had to wait,” or “thank you for your patience.”

Showing appreciation was seen as a more effective approach. The customer found more satisfaction when hearing “thank you” as opposed to “I’m sorry.”

In the study, “I’m sorry” admits fault while “thank you” made the customer feel better, heard, and more important.

The issue that comes up with “I’m sorry” is that the other person doesn’t feel you are doing everything possible to improve the situation.

Whether it’s a customer, family member, or friend; when you say “I’m sorry” it’s as if you’ve given up on the situation and what’s done is done.

This issue has also been examined and classified as Responsibility Exchange Theory.

This is when an apology may make things worse — and may look like you don’t accept responsibility.

When you say “I’m sorry you feel that way,” or “I’m sorry you feel I hurt you” it doesn’t come across as authentic.

It also looks like you’re trying to get out of it by shifting the blame on the other person. In this example, no apology at all may be more sufficient.

“Thank You” Is Powerful

When you thank someone instead of apologizing (in the case of the customer) you recognize and highlight what they contribute. You recognize their merits.

If you thank someone for their patience, you highlight that they’ve made a positive contribution. They’ve made an effort in their patience and you have acknowledged that.

Small gestures like saying “thank you” can actually boost a person’s self-esteem. We all just want to be seen and appreciated, and hearing “thank you” helps to do this.

With a close friend or family member, saying “thank you” may even build a stronger bond between you.

When you say “I’m sorry” you take the attention away from the other person and put it on yourself.

There are many cases when a genuine apology is required — but it’s important to examine the situation and see what’s needed best.

When dealing with an overly difficult person, they often are self-involved and are more likely to need to hear “thank you” so they can feel validated and acknowledged.

People who are introverted and shy might do better to hear “I’m sorry” as they don’t have as much demand for attention.

With the shy person, both approaches might work best.

If you have a shy friend or family member — and you’ve done something to upset them — it may work best to say “I’m sorry,” but then thank them for their understanding.

Why “Thank You” Helps to Resolve Things

When saying “thank you,” the aim is not to get out of apologizing, but to help resolve the situation.

Whether it’s in a corporate setting — or your personal life — learning to say “thank you” more often can diffuse situations and help you deal with anyone who is unreasonable.

The goal with “thank you” is to get on that person’s level. It’s all about making someone feel valued.

When you've genuinely done something wrong you can avoid more conflict by highlighting their merit instead of focusing on things being your fault.

When the focus remains on you and what you did wrong, it becomes harder and harder to fully resolve things.

It’s not that you don’t want to say “I’m sorry,” you just don’t want to continue to say it over and over. The longer you keep apologizing, the longer the situation may last.

There is also the risk that the apology is seen as phony, and constant apologies will fall on deaf ears.

You may have found that too many apologies can sometimes be worse than no apology at all.

That’s what’s so powerful about “thank you.” It doesn’t disregard the situation at all but helps to improve communication between both parties.

There are several variations of “thank you” that work, too. You can consider saying:

Thank you for bringing this to my attention, I really appreciate that

Thank you for coming to me about this

Thank you for trusting me with this

Thank you for everything you’ve done

I am so thankful for what you did

Key Takeaways

We all just want to be appreciated. It seems funny, but saying “thank you” instead of “I’m sorry” can be a great way to make others feel appreciated.

This can also help to build a stronger bond and connection with that person. When someone appreciates us, we feel more drawn to them.

When you use “thank you” it can help the other person to go away from the situation feeling better about themselves.

Using “thank you” more often isn’t a way to get out of apologizing, it’s a way to build better connections with others and improve their lives.