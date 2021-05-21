newsbreak-logo
‘You’re the Professional Here’: Psaki Hilariously Dunks on Fox News Reporter After Absurd ‘Art of the Deal’ Question

By Bob Brigham – Raw Story
thenewcivilrightsmovement.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecond generation Fox News personality Peter Doocy once again made himself the news with his question to White House press secretary Jen Psaki. Doocy asked a question of whether it would take the “art of the deal” to get GOP support for Biden’s infrastructure plan. Doocy was referring to the 1987 book, Trump: The Art of the Deal, which is widely believed to have been written entirely by Tony Schwartz.

