Motorsports

Heavy Rain Cancels Saturday At I-30 Speedway

By Speedway Digest Staff
Posted by 
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Receiving over seven inches of rain since Wednesday, and not enough time to dry, officials with I-30 Speedway have made the tough call to cancel Saturday's events with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series on Saturday, May 22 as the grounds are nearly flooded. The next event for the...

