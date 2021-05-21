Army Ranger veteran receives Medal of Honor for Korean War heroism

On Dec. 7, 1941, Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, forcing the U.S. to enter World War II. From that date until Oct. 13, 1942, Japan had the U.S. Army on its heels, because the Army was fighting a defensive war. It was on that later date that the 164th Infantry Regiment landed on Guadalcanal to take the fight to the Japanese. The 164th was a unit of soldiers from the North Dakota National Guard, under the command of Lt. Col. Robert Hall.