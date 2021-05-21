newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Army Ranger veteran receives Medal of Honor for Korean War heroism

By Davis Winkie
Posted by 
Military Times
Military Times
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Retired Army Col. Ralph Puckett received the Medal of Honor from President Joe Biden during a Friday afternoon ceremony in the East Room of the White House. The 94-year-old, whose family also attended the event, earned the nation’s highest military decoration for his actions 70 years ago atop Hill 205, which overlooked the Chongchon River in what is now North Korea. The battle was part of a counteroffensive that marked the Chinese entrance into the Korean War.

www.armytimes.com
Military Times

Military Times

Vienna, VA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Military Times is your trusted, independent voice for news about service members at home and deployed around the world.

 https://militarytimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Moon Jae In
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean War#Medal Of Honor#Vietnam War Veterans#Military Veterans#Soldiers#The U S Military Academy#The 75th Ranger Regiment#The Ranger Hall Of Fame#Bronze Stars#Retired Army#8th Army Ranger Company#Valor#Chinese Troops#Col Puckett#Combat#Fort Benning#Artillery Strikes#North Korea#Then 1st Lt Puckett#Assault
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
White House
News Break
Army
Related
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

US, South Korea agree to end limits on South Korean missile development

South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced a joint decision Friday with the United States to terminate guidelines that have long restricted Seoul’s development of missiles. He was speaking right after the summit with President Joe Biden at the White House. “I am pleased to announce the termination of the missile...
Militaryspectrumlocalnews.com

Korean War soldier lost at Chosin Reservoir buried in Saratoga

After more than 70 years, Corporal Clifford Johnson has finally been laid to rest. A Purple Heart recipient, Johnson served in the Army during the Korean War. But after an attack by enemy forces at the Chosin Reservoir in 1950, his body was never recovered. The remains of Johnson and...
MilitaryUnited States Army

Heroic actions led Soldier to become first Nisei Medal of Honor recipient

During World War II, everyone who identified as American wanted to fight for the U.S. — including Japanese-Americans, who were initially denied entry into the military due to wartime prejudice. Eventually, they were allowed to enlist, and many fought in a unit that became one of the most decorated in history. Army Pfc. Sadao Munemori was one of them.
Militaryaerotechnews.com

World War II veterans to receive Purple Hearts decades after war

A pair of World War II veterans have recently been approved by the acting Army secretary to receive Purple Hearts over 76 years after being wounded during the Battle of Normandy. Because of racial inequalities, both Johnnie Jones, a 101-year-old former warrant officer, and Ozzie Fletcher, a 99-year-old former private,...
Militarydefense.gov

Medal of Honor Monday: Army Pfc. Sadao Munemori

During World War II, everyone who identified as American wanted to fight for the U.S. — including Japanese-Americans, who were initially denied entry into the military due to wartime prejudice. Eventually, they were allowed to enlist, and many fought in a unit that became one of the most decorated in history. Army Pfc. Sadao Munemori was one of them.
MilitaryPosted by
Connecting Vets

Army Cpl. Beek, killed in Korean War, accounted for

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that Army Cpl. Eldert J. Beek, 20, of Sibley, Iowa, killed during the Korean War, was accounted for April 14, 2020. In late 1950, Beek was a member of Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported...
Fargo, NDINFORUM

North Dakota officer initiated Army's first offensive military action during World War II

On Dec. 7, 1941, Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, forcing the U.S. to enter World War II. From that date until Oct. 13, 1942, Japan had the U.S. Army on its heels, because the Army was fighting a defensive war. It was on that later date that the 164th Infantry Regiment landed on Guadalcanal to take the fight to the Japanese. The 164th was a unit of soldiers from the North Dakota National Guard, under the command of Lt. Col. Robert Hall.
Militarythecipherbrief.com

The U.S. Position on South Korean Missiles Just Got Interesting

OPINION — Last Friday, it was announced at the White House that the Biden administration had turned South Korea loose to develop whatever ballistic missiles it wants in response to North Korea’s recent testing surge of short-range, solid-propellant missiles. For me, it was a sign that Biden is toughening up...
MilitaryPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

50 of the Most Decorated War Heroes in American History

There is no greater service to the nation than giving one’s life for one’s country. President Abraham Lincoln movingly referred to sacrifice of Union soldiers in his Gettysburg Address in 1863 as the “last full measure of devotion.” The United States honors military heroes on holidays including Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Veterans Day at […]
North Township, INwibqam.com

U.S. waiting to see if North Korea wants to engage in diplomacy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday the United States is waiting to see if North Korea wants to engage in diplomacy over the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday injected fresh urgency into...
MilitaryPosted by
Forbes

America Just Freed South Korea To Make Better Rockets To Lob At North Korea

You hear a lot about North Korea’s ballistic missiles. You probably hear less about South Korea’s. There’s a good reason for that. Seoul deploys non-nuclear ballistic missiles as part of its so-far-successful effort to deter an invasion from the north. But a 1979 agreement with the United States limited how powerful those missiles could be.
MinoritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'It would be "racist" if this was a Republican': Kamala Harris is condemned for wiping her hand on her trousers after shaking it with South Korean president

Kamala Harris was condemned for wiping her hand on her trousers immediately after a handshake with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The Vice President met with Moon Jae-in on Friday as part of Joe Biden's second in-person session with a foreign leader since coming to office, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Worldcw39.com

US, South Korea ‘deeply concerned’ about situation with North Korea

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden Biden says the U.S. and South Korea are “deeply concerned” about the situation with North Korea. He also announced he will deploy a new special envoy to the region to help refocus efforts on pressing Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons program, career diplomat Sung Kim. Previously, Kim served as Acting Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs.
MilitaryLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Bridges: Audie Murphy became American hero in World War II

In Texas, 76 men have been awarded the Medal of Honor for their courage above and beyond the call of duty since the inception of the medal. Perhaps the most recognizable of those figures from World War II was Audie Murphy. Murphy was born into a desperately poor family in...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Military Times

The future of SOF: Exclusive interview with SOCOM commander Richard Clarke

After 20 years of constant deployment as a key element of U.S. military response around the globe, special operations forces are at an inflection point. There are fewer commandos deployed, spending less time downrange that at any point in years. Yet the force continues to be plagued by incidents like the December slaying of a Delta Force NCO at Fort Bragg. And with President Joe Biden ordering all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan by Sept. 11, the question becomes: What now for special operations forces in an era of increasing tension with China and Russia?