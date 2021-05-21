Albany, Georgia Man Pleads Guilty To Trafficking a 15-year-old Foster Child

Albany, Georgia

An Albany, Georgia resident has pleaded guilty to federal child sex trafficking in a case involving a runaway teenage victim.

Demetrius Hunter aka "Red" pleaded guilty to one count of sex trafficking of children.

Hunter faces a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years up to a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a maximum fine of $250,000, and a term of supervised release of at least five years up to a lifetime of supervision.

Hunter’s sentencing is scheduled for August 18. Co-defendant Tamara Taylor aka Coco, 30, of Albany, pleaded guilty to one count of use of facilities in interstate and foreign commerce to transmit information about a minor.

Taylor faces a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment, a maximum fine of $250,000, and a term of supervised release of at least five years up to the possibility of a lifetime of supervision.

Taylor’s sentencing is scheduled for July 28. There is no parole in the federal system.

How do you feel? What do think about "Red" & "Coco"?