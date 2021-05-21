Jarrett Logistics Joins ForeverLawn to Sponsor NASCAR Xfinity Driver Jeffrey Earnhardt
Jarrett Logistics will return to the popular ForeverLawn Number 0 Chevrolet Camaro in this weekend's NASCAR Xfinity race at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas. This will be the second race in the five-race deal between Jarrett and ForeverLawn as a sponsor of driver Jeffrey Earnhardt and the JD Motorsports team for the 2021 racing season. Earnhardt finished in the top 20 last week at the Dover International Speedway behind the wheel of the #blackandgreengrassmachine, and is looking forward to finishing strong for his sponsors and fans in Austin.speedwaydigest.com