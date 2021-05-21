11-Year-Old Girl Reveals What She Did to Escape Attempted Kidnapping at Bus Stop

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Florida man with fatally shooting a 2-year-old child while apparently showing off his gun to the toddler’s mom. Quentin Jerard White, 35, was charged Friday with manslaughter with a weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The child’s mom had even asked White to put the gun away because she was uncomfortable with it, but as he was putting it away a single shot went off. White fled the scene but was tracked down about an hour later. “The community mourns this loss of a 2-year-old who never had the opportunity to grow up, never had the opportunity to ride a bike, to go to school, to go on a date, to prove that they could be a productive part in our community and all because of the carelessness of an individual who wasn’t even supposed to have a gun,” Sheriff Chip Simmons said.