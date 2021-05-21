newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

By Associated Press
Bay News 9
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks ended a wobbly day with mixed results on Wall Street. The S&P 500 index gave up an early gain and ended 0.1% lower Friday, giving the benchmark index its second losing week in a row. Losses for a handful of Big Tech companies including Apple and Amazon helped drag...

www.baynews9.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Indexes#S P 500#Dow Stock#Stock Investors#Big Tech#The Associated Press#Rose#Inflation#Tech Companies#Wall Street#Shutdowns#Us
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Amazon
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksBenzinga

Tesla And Comcast Lead The QQQ Higher Wednesday

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading as traders and investors weigh Wednesday's earnings reports. Concerns over inflation and yields, as well as a rotation out of tech and software names, have continued to pressure tech stocks this year. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished higher by...
StocksPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Stocks close modestly higher after choppy day on Wall Street

A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks closing higher Wednesday, reversing much of the S&P 500's modest pullback the day before. The benchmark index ended just under 0.2% higher after wavering between small gains and losses. Retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending made solid gains. Communication and financial stocks also helped lift the market. The S&P 500's gains were tempered by declines in health care, technology and other stocks.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Rusell 2000 index surges 2% Wednesday and gains in energy, consumer discretionary keep S&P, Dow afloat

The Dow finished barely positive Wednesday on its 125th birthday but the broader market clinched modest gains, powered by a rise in energy and consumer discretionary as investors appeared to grow assured that the Federal Reserve wouldn't react to rising inflation by rapidly withdrawing easy-money policies. Against the backdrop, the Russell 2000 index closed up around 2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained less than 0.1%, while the S&P 500 index edged 0.2% higher at 4,196. The Nasdaq Composite Index closed up 0.6% to reach around 13,738. Shares of Ford Motor Co. shot up 8.5% after the vehicle maker said it planned to spend $30 billion on vehicle electrification by 2025, up from a previously stated goal of $22 billion in EV spending. Meanwhile, Senate lawmakers grilled the heads of banking giants JPMorgan Chase & Co. , Citigroup Inc. Morgan Stanley , Bank of America Corp. , Wells Fargo & Co. and Goldman Sachs . In other corporate news, shares of Amazon finished up 0.2% after its announcement to by MGM.
Stockseconomies.com

US Stock Market

Economies.com provides you with all the information about the american market. You may find in this section the latest news and analysis as well as the indices rates of the leading stock markets in the american market.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall St opens higher as Fed calms inflation worries

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after remarks from Federal Reserve officials helped ease concerns over higher inflation, while a recent dip in bond yields supported tech-related stocks for a third straight session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 23.9 points, or 0.07%, at the open to...
Stocksrecordargusnews.com

STOCKS

A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks closing higher Wednesday, reversing much of the S&P 500’s modest pullback the day before. The benchmark index ended just under 0.2 percent higher after wavering between small gains and losses. Retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending made solid gains. Communication and financial stocks also helped lift […]
StocksBloomberg

Rich Indians’ Favorite Stocks Faring Better in New Virus Wave

In the booming $2.9 trillion equity market of virus-ravaged India, following the rich is proving to be a safer strategy. The year-to-date return of Bloomberg Intelligence’s custom basket of 30 stocks favored by wealthy individual investors is about 8% higher than that of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.’s benchmark Nifty 50 Index, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
RetailStreet.Com

How Will Athleisure Stocks Fare as the Economy Reopens?

Throughout the pandemic, the future of retail apparel has been a source of constant debate. Can the athleisure explosion seen throughout 2020 as so many people worked from home continue? Or will shoppers finally tire of stretchy clothing and start buying more formal dresswear en masse, especially as workers begin to return to the office?
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

16 New Momentum Stocks Are Taking Over The Market

Momentum is shifting fast on the S&P 500. And investors, and indexes, are struggling to keep up. Sixteen stocks in the S&P 500, including financials like Invesco (IVZ) and IBD 50 member SVB Financial (SIVB) plus consumer discretionary firms like MGM Resorts (MGM) and L Brands (LB), posted more than 100% average gains over the past six and 12 months, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith. Meanwhile, some of the stocks riding the momentum wave last year, like Amazon.com (AMZN) and Thermo Fisher (TMO), are slipping.
StocksPosted by
WHIO Dayton

US stocks edge higher; homebuilders, tech are among winners

Stocks were slightly higher in early trading Tuesday, adding to gains from the day before as technology companies and homebuilders helped push the market higher. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% as of 10 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed and the Nasdaq was up 0.2%.
StocksPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

US stocks wobble as investors focus on inflation, recovery

Stocks were wavering between small gains and losses Tuesday as investors weighed the economic recovery's progress against lingering concerns about inflation. The S&P 500 was down 0.1% as of 2:19 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 35 points, or 0.1%, to 34,356 and the Nasdaq was down less than 0.1%.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stock Market Fades, Closes Modestly Lower; But Indexes Hold These Key Levels

The stock market faded from early gains Tuesday, but indexes overall made small price moves and remained in their current price trends. The Nasdaq composite lost a 0.8% early gain and closed a smidgen lower. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% early but ended 0.2% lower. But both indexes Tuesday held above significant levels, namely the 50-day moving average, and the 21-day exponential moving average.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

POLL-Russian MOEX stock index to climb to record highs in 2021

MOSCOW, May 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s stock market will climb to record highs this year thanks to a recovery in commodity prices and still-low interest rates globally, although there are also risks of a downside correction, a Reuters poll of 13 market experts forecast. Russian stocks collapsed in the first...
Stockstvnewscheck.com

Dow Closes Down 82, Nasdaq Falls 4

Stocks gave up early gains Tuesday to end lower. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% after spending much of the day wavering between small gains and losses. Financial, energy and health care stocks accounted for much of the decline. Technology and communication stocks eked out gains, as did big retailers, cruise lines and other companies that rely on consumer spending.