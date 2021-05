This week’s Art Forward article is submitted by Cheryl Mahowald for the Lakeshore Artists Guild. Mark your calendars! The second annual Art as Poetry/Poetry as Art will be on display at Basil Ishkabibble’s Art Gallery in Two Rivers from June 25 – July 24, 2021. This exhibit features the work of eighteen visual artists and eighteen poets from around the states of Wisconsin and California. Each poet selected a submitted artwork to inspire their poem and each visual artist selected a submitted poem to inspire their art. This months-long collaboration has resulted in thirty-six pairings of poems and artworks.