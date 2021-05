After disrupting life everywhere and killing millions globally, the COVID-19 pandemic finally has a cure in the form of several vaccines. For countries like America to end the pandemic, they need to have 70 to 85% of their population vaccinated. With large sections of the country still hesitant to take the shot, however, between 10 and 15% of the population still needs to change their mind to make herd immunity happen. How can vaccine confidence in the US peak past its plateau?