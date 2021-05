About four months into the pandemic last year, Mercer Island High School (MIHS) graduating seniors participated in a “diploma drive-thru.”. The graduation scenario for the Class of 2021 will take on a different form this year. On June 10, all graduating members of the senior class will be present together to mark their momentous day with a 5:30 p.m. ceremony at Islander Stadium. Each graduate has a two-guest limit and the event will be livestreamed like last year.