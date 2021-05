Floyd County Public Health will soon be offering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents. Along with the Iowa Department of Public Health, Floyd County Public Health is urging families to vaccinate their children ages 12-15 as an important step in keeping kids and families healthy and safe. Residents are encouraged to go www.floydcoia.org and sign their children up on the county wait list. When the vaccine is available and clinic dates have been set, you will receive a phone call to set up a time for your child’s vaccination.