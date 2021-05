Cardano closed yesterday’s daily chart at a low of $1.55. The coin started at uptrend which seems to be heading for the 50% FIB extension level at $1.71. Cardano closed yesterday’s daily chart at a low of $1.55 before starting strong on today’s intraday chart. The coin underwent an uptrend from $1.55 all the way to an intraday high of $1.63. Selling pressure is still firm on the weekly chart, but the bulls are attempting to remain strong and regain control of the market. If the market is able to create a bullish reversal, chances are high of breaking above the $1.90 and $2.0 resistance levels. ADA plunged downwards alongside other cryptocurrency markets on May 19th. However, the coin has managed to sustain its market capitalization among the top 10 cryptocurrencies.