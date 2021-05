Montreal, QC-based singer-songwriter, Geneviève Racette has released the first single, “Maybe” from her upcoming album, Satellite. With her mesmerizing vocals as the star of the track, the exquisite guitar lines throughout are an undeniable compliment for the soothing ambiance. The song is about wanting to be someone’s sure bet, but only feeling like a ‘maybe’. It’s being so blinded by infatuation, that you can’t see that you’re being taken for granted. Produced by François-Pierre Lue, the song features Eleonore Pitre on guitar and Philippe Fleury on drums.