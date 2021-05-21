newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Metallica Post Cryptic ‘Black Album 2021′ Teaser on Social Media

By Lauryn Schaffner
Posted by 
Classic Rock 105.1
Classic Rock 105.1
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Metallica are teasing something along the lines of "Black Album 2021" on social media. All of you sleuths out there — it's time to get to work. The cryptic message was written in the caption of an Instagram post, which was a clip of them playing "Wherever I May Roam" during a San Diego concert in 1992. "And the road becomes my bride..." the caption reads, which is topped off with two hashtags of the phrases "flashback Friday" and "Black Album 2021?"

classicrock1051.com
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lars Ulrich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Black Album#Cryptic#Clip#New Media#Video#Message#Time#Fall#San Diego
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
San Diego, CABLABBERMOUTH.NET

METALLICA Appears To Be Teasing 30th-Anniversary Deluxe Reissue Of 'Black Album'

METALLICA is apparently teasing a deluxe version of the band's self-titled album. Earlier today, METALLICA shared a video of the band performing the song "Wherever I May Roam" during a San Diego concert in 1992. It was accompanied by the caption "'And the road becomes my bride…' — San Diego 1992" along with the hashtags "#fbf", "#BlackAlbum2021" and "#ComingThisFall". The Facebook and Instagram posts have since been edited to remove the "#ComingThisFall" hashtag, but the hashtag can still be found in the Facebook post's edit history.
InternetEDMTunes

The Chainsmokers Awaken Social Media Profiles to Tease New Music

Its been a long while since we’ve written about The Chainsmokers. Seven months, to be exact. Our last post was about how Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, AKA The Chainsmokers won the Billboard Music Awards top artists award. In doing so, they beat out the late Avicii, DJ Snake, Illenium, and Marshmello. Judging off their last album, I would say this was well deserved. Now, it seems as though the duo is set to make a comeback, by the way of new music. At least we hope. I say this, as The Chainsmokers recently took to social media to change their default profile headers & photos, drop an official website. The photo they updated to you ask — you can find that, below.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Jessica Simpson posts heartfelt tribute to Eric Johnson on social media

Jessica Simpson has celebrated 11 years with Eric Johnson through a heartfelt Instagram post. The 40-year-old singer met Eric in May 2010 and the loved-up duo – who have Maxwell, nine, Ace, seven, and Birdie, two, together – tied the knot in Montecito, California in July 2014. Alongside a black-and-white...
Norton, MABoston Globe

Black bear becomes a social media star

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs. BEAR WITH ME. A black bear was...
Aerospace & DefenseCNET

Chinese rocket sends memes and jokes crashing to Earth

It might seem odd to find humor in an out-of-control Chinese rocket that's set to slam into the Earth, but welcome to the internet. The discarded body of a Chinese Long March 5B rocket is expected to slam into the Earth's atmosphere on Saturday evening -- likely into the Pacific Ocean, not into your backyard doghouse -- and some social-media users are passing the time with jokes and memes.
Internetwersm.com

The Best Times And Days To Post On Social Media In 2021

Sprout Social has conducted a comprehensive study on the best times and days to post on social platforms in 2021. Trying to figure out the best times and days of the week to post on social media has always been a tough nut to crack. Even if you had it...
Celebritiesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Bella Hadid faces backlash over social media post

Washington [US], May 15 (ANI): American supermodel Bella Hadid has recently been accused of sharing anti-semitic rhetoric over the Israeli-Palestinian clash in a since-deleted social media post. In the Instagram post spotted by Fox News, the model stated that Israel is not a country but a land settled by colonizers...
CelebritiesPosted by
Noisecreep

Megadeth’s David Ellefson Deletes His Twitter Account Amid Controversy

It appears Megadeth’s David Ellefson has deleted his Twitter account after last week giving a statement denying allegations of grooming an underage girl online. Earlier this month, several interactions seemingly made between the Megadeth bassist and a woman via text and video call, including compromising images of Ellefson, leaked on social media. A person had come forward on Instagram detailing those exchanges, but the original messages have since been removed. In his May 10 statement, the musician admitted his involvement in "private and personal conversations" that had been made public but maintained they were "adult interactions that were taken out of context."
InternetPosted by
Daily Dot

Did a Twitter user really reference 2 modern memes back in 2010? User’s ‘Chungus Among Us’ tweet sparks time travel debate

A decade-old tweet by Paul Anderson, known as @elpablogrande, that references two modern memes is making some internet users believe in time travel. The tweet, which simply reads “enjoying the chungus among us,” was sent on Feb. 7, 2010, but remains eerily relevant today. It seemingly refers to two modern internet sensations—”chungus” and the popular video game Among Us. The former is a slang word coined by video game journalist Jim Sterling who frequently used it in the early 2010s while hosting the Podtoid podcast. It is said to stand for “chunky anus” but is a bit of a catchall term that can mean anything. The exact date of origin is unknown, but Sterling is credited for the word as early as 2012. “Chungus” became widely known with the popularity of “Big Chungus,” referring to the 2017 Reddit meme depicting a fat Bugs Bunny on a mock video game cover. Among Us is a mafia-style computer game launched in 2018. It gained viral attention in late 2020 as a popular quarantine activity.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

John Cena Posts Cryptic WWE Photo

John Cena got people talking this weekend when he posted a photo of the WWE logo on his Instagram account with no caption. It should be noted that even though he has people thinking he is teasing a WWE return, there’s been no reports about him coming back in the near future.
Behind Viral Videoskiss951.com

Shaving With Sandpaper Is The Newest Tik Tok Trend

I don’t know if I’ll be able to get behind this one. One of the good, and bad parts about Tik Tok is the viral trends it creates. Of course there are dances, and food trends, but there are also health and beauty trends that gain a lot of traction on Tik Tok too.