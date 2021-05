Harmony spent its entire area round series with its back against the wall. In Saturday’s Game 3, the Eagles got behind 9-2 in the third inning and trailed 11-9 entering the bottom of the sixth. Harmony scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth, and Evan Patterson pitched a perfect seventh inning as Harmony took a 13-11 win in Game 3 to win the Class 3A series Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Academy’s baseball field.