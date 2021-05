The Edmonton Oilers have clinched a playoff spot. We haven’t been able to say that a lot, the past 20 years, so lets just let that lead line sit for a moment, shall we?. The 5-3 score flattered Vancouver, who was soundly outplayed for the majority of the 60 minutes and had only 1 shot 15 minutes into the 3rd. The Canucks defence in particular had no answer for the McDavid-Draisaitl-Puljujarvi line, which dominated almost every time they hit the ice.