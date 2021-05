The year may be 2021, but girls on TikTok are firmly stuck in the year 2000. Low rise jeans, butterfly clips, blue eyeliner and is that a pair of crocs I see? It’s now the time for of Y2K aesthetic to make a comeback and unlike 20 years ago, the Y2K girls are even cooler, have colourful wardrobes and more TikTok followers than you could ever imagine.