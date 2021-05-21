newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

No rush to go back to work

By Marc Munro Dion
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I was 14, my father, who'd pretty clearly had a few drinks, came home and told me he had great good news. "I got you a job," he said. It was a dishwashing job. It paid $1.25 an hour and was in the restaurant attached to the bar where he'd been drinking.

www.dailyherald.com
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
94K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rush#Work From Home#The Long Way Home#Working At Home#Americans#Gypsies#Line#Cheese Popcorn#Washing Dishes#Drinking#God#Drinks#Wages#Thunder#Socialists#Telenovelas#Baseball Games#Government Money#Machinery#Mar A Lago Florida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Jobs
Related
Jobs959theriver.com

The going back to work “PooP” story is right here!

I don’t poop at work…so my problem goes beyond this story, and no, I am not working on my problem. Check it out below. This isn’t one of the usual perks you hear about working from home . . . but it’s definitely a significant one. You get to use your own TOILET.
Mental HealthWSJM

Many Face Anxiety About Going Back To Work

If you feel anxious about going back to the office or back to school after being at home because of the pandemic, you’re not alone. Day One for Oakland Family Services Director Andrea Orsini told Michigan News Network people need to acknowledge that anxiety is normal. “People are struggling with...
EconomyPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

State Paying Residents $2000 To Go Back To Work Fulltime

This past week Idaho Governor Brad Little made an executive decision and let it be known that Idaho would no longer participate in federal unemployment programs as of June 19th. Needless to say this has become a heated topic and the discussions have gotten quite spirited as more and more people realize that they will no longer get the additional $300 benefit. One side says that the people that are staying home are doing so simply because they've figured out that they can make $20 per hour doing nothing at home as opposed to going to work for $10-$15. The other side says that $10-$15 isn't enough to pay rent in this crazy housing market. The big question in my mind surrounds livable wages. Do these jobs pay enough for people to live a decent life?
Buffalo, NYWKBW-TV

The challenges for women going back to the workforce

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Local experts say women will lose a generation of workforce gains, due to the pandemic. One year later, it's difficult for women, specifically mothers, to find their footing and reach their goals. “It has been a year of change, learning to adapt," said Ann Nichols, attorney...
Connecticut StatePosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Connecticut Ready to Pay $1,000 to People Who Go Back to Work

If you live in the State of Connecticut and are unemployed, Governor Lamont has devised a program to help you out called "Back to Work CT." Here's how it works. If you've been a long-term unemployed Connecticut resident and you're thinking of going back to work, the State of Connecticut is offering to pay the first 10,000 long-term unemployed workers a $1,000 signing bonus as an incentive to become a member of the workforce once again.
PetsPosted by
600 ESPN El Paso

Is Your Pet Ready For You To Go Back To Work In An Office?

A year and a half. We've all had our lives completely turned upside down since last March when the coronavirus first reared its ugly head and shut everything down. We all had to learn to work from home, go to school from home, never leave home for any reason but to pick up food and groceries and generally be available to our pets 24/7. Now that things are opening back up and getting back to whatever normal will look like post-pandemic it's time for your doggo or kitty to get used to you not being around all the time. Are they ready for that?
Bossier City, LAPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Should the State Give $1,000 to People to Go Back to Work?

John Kay from Louisiana's Pelican Institute talks about the proposed legislation that would give Louisianans $1,000 to go back to work. Republican House lawmakers recently introduced the idea that would give Louisiana residents currently on unemployment as much as $1,000 to find a job. But workers would also agree to temporarily give up their jobless benefits.
Colorado Statecpr.org

Hiring Bonus: Colorado Will Pay People To Go Back To Work

Colorado is offering to pay unemployed people to go back to work. The new Jumpstart grant program will give $1,600 to eligible workers who get new jobs in May or $1,200 who find jobs in June. To qualify, workers need to have been on unemployment in the last six weeks, verify their identity through a third-party vendor, and stay at a new full-time job for eight weeks to claim their full benefit. The money would come in two payments later in the summer.
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
103.7 THE LOON

More Calls to Pay Minnesotans Bonuses to Go Back to Work

ST. PAUL -- A group representing small businesses in Minnesota is asking the legislature to give jobless Minnesotans a two-thousand-dollar bonus -- if they stop taking the 300-dollar-per-week extra federal unemployment benefit, go back to work, and stay on the job for at least 90 days. National Federation of Independent...
Relationship AdviceThe Guardian

My roommate is a bit noisier than average. Would it be fair to ask him to start going back to work?

I live in a very small apartment with a roommate. He is a bit noisier than average but overall a good person and respectful of me and our space. However, he is now fully vaccinated and his office is open again, but he is still “working” from home. (Getting up at 11am and watching TV). I find it completely impossible to concentrate when he is home. I wish I could but I can’t.
Humboldt County, CAEureka Times-Standard

Matthew in the Middle | Get back to work!

As more and more people slowly get vaccinated, we’re on our way to get life back to normal. This includes getting back to work. We have a supply chain problem in this country right now as we don’t have enough labor at our factories and not enough truck drivers to move our products across the nation.
Public HealthEclectablog

If you want people to go back to work, child care IS infrastructure, especially during a global pandemic

The following essay was written by my good friend Caitlin Muciek-Balkus, a young mother from the mid-Michigan area. In it, she describes the difficult position parents are in right now as things open up after a year-long shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While I appreciate the strong desire of so many to get people back to work, I think it’s important that we all realize that things have changed, probably permanently, due to the pandemic. If we don’t begin making different choices in terms of how we support parents in America, far too many of them, mostly women, will be left with little choice but to leave the workplace while their kids are young.
Memphis, TNlocalmemphis.com

Opinion | People would rather work from home than go back to the office | Richard Ransom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Wednesday’s Ransom Note: going back to the office. At Local 24 News, we're slowly bringing more co-workers back to the office. I’m sure yours is in the process as well. A new survey by Flexjobs shows most Americans really liked working remotely. In fact, 58% said they'll look for a new job if they can't keep working from home, although 11% were fine going back to the office. 66% would prefer some sort of hybrid work from home and office, and just 2% were looking forward to heading back.
PoliticsPosted by
KATC News

Mixed Opinions: Back-to-work bonus

Republican House lawmakers are pushing a new proposal through the capitol to offer Louisiana residents who stop receiving unemployment extra cash to go back to work. This barter, however, could mean no more unemployment benefits for a while.
Educationrps205.com

Complete Back-to-School Physicals Ahead of August Rush

Students starting kindergarten, sixth or ninth grades for the 2021-22 school year must have a school physical within one year before Sept. 2, the first day of school. That means students can get a physical now and mail their paperwork with their registration packets!. Seniors: incoming seniors must show proof...