No rush to go back to work

The following essay was written by my good friend Caitlin Muciek-Balkus, a young mother from the mid-Michigan area. In it, she describes the difficult position parents are in right now as things open up after a year-long shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While I appreciate the strong desire of so many to get people back to work, I think it’s important that we all realize that things have changed, probably permanently, due to the pandemic. If we don’t begin making different choices in terms of how we support parents in America, far too many of them, mostly women, will be left with little choice but to leave the workplace while their kids are young.