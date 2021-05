ELLENSBURG, Wash. – The Central Washington University women's soccer team hosts Western Washington University at Tomlinson Stadium. "We get another opportunity to develop and get closer to the fall," CWU Head Coach Miachael Farrand said. "Travis and the WWU program have been at the pinnacle of soccer in the GNAC and the west region. The last time played in the GNAC Championships we came up a bit short but had a fantastic game. We have played 3 games, scored 8 goals and offensively have looked very dangerous at times. Defensively we need to really improve and pay attention to the marking and positional play off the ball. Looking forward to a big game at home!"