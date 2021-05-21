newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asheboro, NC

Gov. Cooper visits the North Carolina Zoo vaccination clinic

Posted by 
WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper was in the Triad today at the North Carolina Zoo's vaccination clinic. He was there to encourage everyone in our state to get a COVID-19 vaccine. As we move closer towards Governor Cooper's goal of 66% of North Carolina's adults being fully vaccinated by...

www.wfmynews2.com
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheboro, NC
State
North Carolina State
Asheboro, NC
Health
Asheboro, NC
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Carolina Zoo#The Zoo#Triad#The Nc Zoo#Clinic#The North Carolina Zoo#Governor Cooper#Fully Vaccinated Adults#N C#Governor Roy Cooper#Star Med Healthcare#The Walk#Normal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Politics
Related
Greensboro, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

Celebrating Greensboro's 100 miles of trails

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I'm sure you have seen or been on one of Greensboro's fabulous trails but I'll be you didn't know just how many we have. "Most people are shocked when they hear that we have over 100 miles of trails in and near Greensboro," said Parks and Rec planner Elizabeth Jernigan, "And there is a style or difficulty lever for everyone."
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem is the latest Triad city to lift restrictions

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As of Friday night, Winston-Salem has officially lifted its COVID-19 related restrictions including the mask mandate and capacity limits. You might be scratching your head thinking: 'didn't Governor Roy Cooper already largely lift restrictions last week?'. Yes, he did. But he also said cities, local governments, and...
Wilkesboro, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

$10M refresh proposed for former NASCAR track North Wilkesboro Speedway: 'A symbol of our community'

WILKESBORO, N.C. — News of potentially reviving the North Wilkesboro Speedway, an iconic former NASCAR track, has the town of Wilkesboro buzzing with excitement. NC Governor Roy Cooper proposed on Wednesday $10 million to revamp North Wilkesboro Speedway, located in Wilkes County about five miles east of Downtown Wilkesboro. The investment set forth is part of the proposal for how to spend $5.7 billion allocated to North Carolina as part of the federal American Rescue Plan.
Burlington, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

2 The Rescue Pet: Meet Charleston!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This is Charleston! He's a sweet 10-year-old boy looking for a patient and kind family. Charleston's a shy guy so he would do well with someone who can break him out of his shell, train him to walk on a leash, and live inside a home. Our...
Greensboro, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

New mask guidelines at Greensboro Science Center and NC Zoo

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Science Center has lifted its mask restrictions for people who are vaccinated. However, for all classes and summer programs, kids will be required to wear face coverings. Marketing manager Erica Brown said, "For us, this is a science-based organization, we really believe in the science...
RetailPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

Vaccines & Masks: In your workplace and at private businesses

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Can a business require me to wear a mask if others don’t? Why are they allowed to do that?. Yes, a business can require you to wear a mask for entry. Mask wearing in North Carolina became required as a result of Executive Orders from the Governor’s Office that were put in place to limit, control and decrease the spread of COVID 19. Those requirements began in June 2020 and have continued until recently. On May 14, 2021 most of the mask requirements were lifted due to the decrease and leveling off of COVID 19 cases and the increase in vaccinations. The May 14, 2021 Executive Order continues to require masks in certain businesses and locations, such as healthcare facilities, schools and airports. But, most private businesses no longer have to require you to wear a mask for entry.
Greensboro, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

Should you carry your vaccination card with you?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s the little white card that’s beginning to bring a sense of normalcy to millions of us: the COVID-19 vaccination record card. Now that you have one or will likely get one soon, Consumer Reports explains what to do with it to protect your personal health information.