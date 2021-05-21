newsbreak-logo
BLA Resubmission for Ropeginterferon alfa-2b Accepted by FDA for Treatment of Patients with PV

By Conor Killmurray
targetedonc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter receiving a complete response letter by the FDA, an approval application for ropeginterferon alfa-2b for treatment for patients with polycythemia vera. has been resubmitted to the FDA. A Biologics License Application (BLA) for their drug ropeginterferon alfa-2b-njft as treatment of patients with the rare blood cancer polycythemia vera (PV)...

