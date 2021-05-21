BLA Resubmission for Ropeginterferon alfa-2b Accepted by FDA for Treatment of Patients with PV

If approved, BXCL501 would represent the first major advancement in the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia and bipolar disorders in almost a decade. NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. ("BioXcel" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BTAI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") has accepted for filing the New Drug Application ("NDA") for BXCL501, the Company's proprietary, investigational, orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine, for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia and bipolar disorders I and II. The FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act ("PDUFA") target action date of January 5, 2022. At this time, the FDA is not planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the application.