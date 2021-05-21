newsbreak-logo
Bryant joins SHC as the newest physician's assistant

Sidney Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSidney Health Center is pleased to announce the addition of Adrianne Bryant, Certified Physician Assistant (PA-C) to the medical staff. Bryant was recruited to see patients at the Same-Day Clinic Monday through Friday. She joins Joshua Deschaine, PA-C under the direction of O. Pete Council, MD. As a certified Physician...

