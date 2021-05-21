Bryant joins SHC as the newest physician's assistant

Richland County - May 10 marks 17 years of helping Montanans quit tobacco. Since 2004, more than 100,000 Montanans have called the Montana Tobacco Quit Line for help with their quit attempt. Montana has the highest quit rate for all tobacco products in the nation, according to the North American Quitline Consortium. The quit rate is significantly higher for Montanans who utilize the Montana Tobacco Quit Line than for those who try quitting alone (36% compared to 4-7%). Montanans who call the Quit Line and use Chantix have a quit rate of 50%.