ASHWAUBENON, WI-State investigators are releasing more information about the fatal police shooting of a gunman last Saturday at the Oneida Casino. The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation says Green Bay Officers Brian Jordan, Makayla Wolfe, and Ben Snyder fired their weapons, killing 62-year-old Bruce Pofahl. The former employee of the casino restaurant was accused of fatally shooting 32-year-old Ian Simpson and 35-year-old Jacob Bartel. Twenty-eight-year-old Dan Mulligan remains hospitalized in Milwaukee. The three officers are on administrative leave during the investigation. Tribal leaders are hosting a community-wide healing ceremony Saturday morning at the Oneida Pow Wow Grounds.