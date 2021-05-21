Manny Pacquiao next fight: Filipino legend announces matchup with unified champ Errol Spence Jr. in August
A shock went through the boxing world on Friday afternoon when Manny Pacquiao dropped a fight poster on Twitter to serve as an announcement for an Aug. 21 clash with Errol Spence Jr. Premier Boxing Champions, the pair of fighter's promoter, confirmed the news shortly after. The announcement came seemingly out of nowhere with all previous rumors suggesting a summer date between Spence, arguably the sport's top pound-for-pound fighter, and Yordenis Ugas.www.cbssports.com