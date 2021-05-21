Manny Pacquiao next fight: Filipino legend announces matchup with unified champ Errol Spence Jr. in August

Fox Sports anounced that multi-division champion Manny Pacquiao and unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. are set to fight each other on August 21st in Las Vegas. The legendary Pacquiao has not fought since 2019 when he beat an undefeated Keith Thurman by split-decision to become the WBA welterweight champion. Pacquiao, a senator in the Philippines, has not fought since, and was stripped by the WBA for inactivty. Now Pacquiao, age 42, will face another undefeated champ in Spence this August. Spence holds the IBF and WBC belts, having last defended against Danny Garcia in December. Spence is 31 years old.