newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada State

Overnight Health Care: COVID-19 deaths likely two to three times higher than reported | Major dating apps adding vaccination badges to dating profiles | Nevada closes in on public option

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ax8eb_0a7OJGbK00
© Getty

Welcome to Friday's Overnight Health Care. We are still perplexed by people who want to kiss chickens. Chickens do not seem especially cuddly, but maybe they have personality; personality goes a long way.

If you have any tips, email us at nweixel@thehill.com, psullivan@thehill.com, and jcoleman@thehill.com

Follow us on Twitter at @NateWeixel, @PeterSullivan4, and @JustineColeman8

Today: Global COVID-19 deaths are likely two to three times higher than the official numbers. The White House is partnering with dating apps to highlight vaccination status. And a CDC study shows how crucial good ventilation is in schools.

We'll start with global deaths:

WHO: COVID-19 deaths likely two to three times higher than reported

Global deaths from COVID-19 are likely two to three times higher than countries have officially recorded, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Friday.

The total loss of life from the start of the pandemic could be between 6 million to 8 million people, compared to the official figure of 3.4 million people, the WHO said.

The lower figure is likely a reflection of countries underreporting cases and death tolls.

According to the WHO, many countries still lack functioning civil registration and vital statistics systems with the capacity to provide accurate, complete and timely data on births, deaths and causes of death.

The WHO estimated the total global excess deaths attributable to COVID-19 in 2020, both directly and indirectly, amounts to at least 3 million.

Excess death is the difference in the total number of deaths in a crisis compared to those expected under normal conditions. COVID-19 excess mortality accounts for both the total number of deaths directly attributed to the virus as well as the indirect impact, such as disruption to essential health services or travel disruptions.

Latest front in the vaccination push: Dating apps

Major dating apps are adding vaccination badges and special benefits to users' profiles who say they received the coronavirus vaccine in an effort to reach the Biden administration's July 4 inoculation goal.

“In support of President Biden ’s goal of getting 70 percent of adults at least one shot by July 4, the largest dating apps in America will launch new features to encourage Americans to get vaccinated,” according to an announcement from the White House.

The news from the dating apps comes after Biden earlier this month announced a goal of administering at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine to 70 percent of adults by July 4.

Tinder, Hinge, Match, OkCupid, BLK, Chispa, Plenty of Fish, Bumble and Badoo are all giving special benefits to those who get vaccinated and adding new “vaccination badge” options to their profiles.

Tinder is allowing vaccinated people to get free premium content such as a “Super Like” and is encouraging users to add “Getting Vaxed” or “Vaccines Saves Lives” stickers to their profiles.

Vaccination could help you get a match: “According to research from OKCupid, people who are vaccinated or plan to get vaccinated receive 14% more Matches than people who don’t plan to get vaccinated,” the announcement states.

A public option faces a tough road in Congress, but look to the states: Nevada is weighing one

Nevada’s Democratic-controlled legislature is racing to finish work on a bill that would create a government-run health insurance plan in what may be the most ambitious effort to overhaul health care policy in any state this year.

Legislators are working on a bill to create a public option that would compete with private insurers through the state-run insurance marketplace, established under the Affordable Care Act. The measure would require companies that provide Medicaid services to offer public option plans, a notion supporters say would increase access to affordable care.

“People are struggling to ensure they will have access to health care if they get sick,” state Sen. Nicole Cannizzaro (D), the state Senate majority leader and the bill’s lead sponsor, said during committee testimony earlier this month. “Now is an opportune moment to take advantage of the state’s considerable bargaining power to make health care more affordable and more accessible.”

The bill would set up publicly available plans that would cover either 70 percent or 80 percent of health care costs. Health care providers that accept either state employee health insurance plans or Medicaid patients would also be required to take on patients on the public option.

Schools that required masks, improved ventilation reported fewer COVID-19 cases: CDC study

Precautions are important: COVID-19 incidence was 37 percent lower in elementary schools that mandated masks for teachers and staff, and 39 percent lower in schools that implemented at least one ventilation strategy, according to a new study from the CDC.

The ventilation improvements ranged from dilution methods, which refer to running fans and keeping doors and windows open, to filtration with or without purification. Schools that used dilution methods saw 35 percent less COVID-19 incidence, and others that used dilution and filtration methods together saw 48 percent fewer cases.

The schools that mandated mask wearing for students reported a 21 percent lower COVID-19 incidence rate — a figure not considered statistically significant — which researchers speculated could have been because of “differences in mask-wearing behavior among students in schools with optional requirements.”

The agency said it recommends schools institute “multiple prevention strategies,” including masking, better ventilation, social distancing and contact tracing.

The CDC's new mask guidance last week allows fully vaccinated people to remove their masks in most indoor and outdoor settings. But the agency clarified that it recommended universal mask wearing in schools for adults and children because most children have not yet been vaccinated.

But despite the evidence of their effectiveness, some governors have since prohibited schools from requiring masks, on children or adult staff.

What we’re reading

Buoyed by federal Covid aid, big hospital chains buy up competitors (New York Times)

US Covid-19 vaccination pace is down by nearly half in the last month. These states slow to vaccinate may struggle this summer, expert warns (CNN.com)

Most employers shy away from mandating coronavirus vaccines (Washington Post)

As pandemic spread pain and panic, congressman chased profit (Associated Press)

State by state

The Texas mask mandate mystery (The Atlantic)

California unveils sweeping plan for full reopening on June 15 as COVID fades (LA Times)

Failure of command: The inside story of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home outbreak (Boston Globe)

The Hill

The Hill

217K+
Followers
20K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Nevada Health
State
California State
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dating Tips#Dating Services#Cdc#Health Apps#Multiple Births#Major Apps#Health Care Providers#Health Care Costs#Overnight Health Care#Twitter#Nateweixel#Petersullivan4#The White House#Who#Americans#Blk#Chispa#Congress#Democratic#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
Related
Lincoln County, SDWatertown Public Opinion

State passes vaccine milestone as two new COVID-19 deaths reported

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 45 new COVID-19 infections and two deaths Friday, as the state passed a milestone in coronavirus vaccinations. More than 400,000 adults in the state have received at least one dose of vaccine, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That equals about 60% of the state's adult population.
Public HealthWashington Times

'Super swipes': White House, dating apps partner to promote COVID-19 vaccines

Looks may be important, but it’s what’s on the inside that counts — especially if there are antibodies floating around in there. Dating apps are responding to President Biden’s plea for companies to promote COVID-19 vaccination whenever possible. Tinder, OkCupid, Bumble and other apps will offer badges and graphics that make it clear if a potential match is immunized and offer free premium content, such as “super swipes,” to vaccinated persons.
Public Healtharcamax.com

Public health officials target vaccine-hesitant via dating apps

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is partnering with top dating apps to encourage young and healthy people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid and other popular dating apps will add special vaccination badges and benefits to users’ profiles after they receive the vaccine. For example, any person on Tinder who adds a sticker to their profile promoting the COVID-19 vaccine receives a free “Super Like.” The apps will also provide information about vaccines and help people schedule appointments.
Cell PhonesPosted by
EatThis

Dating Apps Now Offer These Incentives for COVID Vaccinations

The entire population has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, including younger single people. During the White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing on Friday, President Joe Biden's advisor Andy Slavitt discussed how those in the dating pool have suffered as a result of the virus, revealing that a slew of dating apps are now supporting vaccinations in a major way. Read on to hear what he had to say—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID And Should Tell Your Doctor.
Public HealthNPR

How Medical Jargon Can Make COVID Health Disparities Even Worse

When cases of COVID-19 began rising in Boston last spring, Pooja Chandrashekar, then a first year student at Harvard Medical School, worried that easy-to-understand information about the pandemic might not be available in the many languages spoken by clients of the Family Van, the health services and health literacy program where she was working at the time.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

University of Washington study suggests COVID-19 deaths far higher than official reports

A team of researchers at the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) has found evidence that suggests the number of people who have died due to COVID-19 is much higher than official reports would indicate. They have undertaken a country-by-country analysis of deaths due to COVID-19 that includes factors associated with the pandemic as a whole and have published their results on the IHME website.
Public HealthPosted by
MyChesCo

More Than 10 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered by Community Health Centers

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced that Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Health Center Program-funded health centers and Health Center Program look-alikes (LALs) have administered more than 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses nationwide—with 61% provided to racial and ethnic minorities. Community health centers, which largely serve the nation’s underserved and most vulnerable communities, have been central to President Biden’s commitment to ensuring equity and access in the COVID-19 response and vaccination program.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: Maryland to offer lottery prizes for COVID-19 vaccinations | FDA allowing longer refrigerator storage for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines

Welcome to Thursday’s Overnight Health Care. Cicadas have now arrived at the Capitol! So add that to the mix. If you have any tips, email us at nweixel@thehill.com, psullivan@thehill.com and jcoleman@thehill.com. Follow us on Twitter at @NateWeixel, @PeterSullivan4, and @JustineColeman8. Today: Two more states are trying lotteries to get people...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: White House pushes for independent investigation on COVID-19 origins | Former Trump FDA chief cites growing circumstantial evidence on lab theory | US advises against traveling to Japan ahead of Olympics

Welcome to Monday’s Overnight Health Care. Cicadas have finally emerged, and they're loud. In distress over the cicadas and their “songs," local officials are begging residents of one Georgia county to stop calling 911 over the insects, after getting reports of “alarms” going off. If you have any tips, email...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

These Are the Only 4 States Where COVID Cases Are Rising

Vaccinations have helped massively improve the coronavirus situation in the U.S., especially now that every adult in the country is eligible to get the shot. Nearly every state is seeing a decline in COVID numbers, and daily COVID cases in the country as a whole have continued to decline over the past few weeks. But there are some areas that are still struggling. Data from The Washington Post shows that there are four states where COVID cases are currently rising.
U.S. PoliticsKTVN.com

Biden Administration Teams Up With Dating Apps to Add Vaccine Badges For Those Who've Gotten Their COVID-19 Vaccine

The Biden administration said Friday it's teaming up with dating apps to showcase the benefits of getting a shot. Apps like Hinge, Tinder, Match and Bumble are offering special incentives to people who roll up their sleeves, including badges showing vaccination status and free access to premium content. BLK and Chispa will boost profiles of those who are vaccinated, to make them more visible to potential matches. And OKCupid will even let users filter out potential partners based on whether they’ve gotten a vaccine.