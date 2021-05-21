BREAKING: Quad-Cities Offers Chances to Boost Covid Vaccination Rates

Graduate students at Western Illinois University have been given the unique opportunity to reach out to a community in Honduras, even in the age of COVID-19. Graduate students in WIU’s Health Sciences program have been working alongside a Honduran community as public health consultants. The program, known as Public Health Telebrigades, a part of Global Brigades, utilizes programs like Zoom to allow students at Western the ability to impact others internationally. Through an entirely virtual environment, students offer their expertise on a wide variety of subjects having to do with public health and sanitation in the age of an international pandemic.