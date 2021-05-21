BREAKING: Quad-Cities Offers Chances to Boost Covid Vaccination Rates
BREAKING NEWS: As the Covid-19 vaccine becomes more readily available, more efforts in the Quad-Cities are taking shape to encourage more people to not throw away their shot. UnityPoint Clinic – Express Duck Creek is welcoming walk-in vaccine appointments seven days a week between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Now, anyone age 12 and up can now get their Pfizer vaccine by simply walking in at the Express Duck Creek located at Kimberly and Middle Road,www.quadcities.com