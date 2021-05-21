newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
QuadCities.com

BREAKING: Quad-Cities Offers Chances to Boost Covid Vaccination Rates

By Jonathan Turner
Posted by 
QuadCities.com
QuadCities.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BREAKING NEWS: As the Covid-19 vaccine becomes more readily available, more efforts in the Quad-Cities are taking shape to encourage more people to not throw away their shot. UnityPoint Clinic – Express Duck Creek is welcoming walk-in vaccine appointments seven days a week between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Now, anyone age 12 and up can now get their Pfizer vaccine by simply walking in at the Express Duck Creek located at Kimberly and Middle Road,

www.quadcities.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

Moline, IL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.

 https://www.QuadCities.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccines#Quad Cities#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Public Health#Vaccination Rates#Pfizer#The Express Duck Creek#Johnson Johnson#Richd#Quad City Times#Facebook#Vaccine Work#Vaccine Availability#Clinics#Bettendorf#Iowa#Herd Immunity#Community#Faster Check In
Related
CollegesPosted by
QuadCities.com

Western Illinois University Public Health Telebrigades Program Assists Honduran Community

Graduate students at Western Illinois University have been given the unique opportunity to reach out to a community in Honduras, even in the age of COVID-19. Graduate students in WIU’s Health Sciences program have been working alongside a Honduran community as public health consultants. The program, known as Public Health Telebrigades, a part of Global Brigades, utilizes programs like Zoom to allow students at Western the ability to impact others internationally. Through an entirely virtual environment, students offer their expertise on a wide variety of subjects having to do with public health and sanitation in the age of an international pandemic.
Posted by
QuadCities.com

Mental Health 101 Hosted by the Davenport Public Library

May is Mental Health Awareness Month! Join us Tuesday, May 25th at 6:00 pm for a discussion on various mental health issues. We will talk about the associated signs and symptoms of different mental health disorders. Also, we will talk about when to get professional help and how to do it.
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

6000 COVID Deaths Recorded In Iowa; IDPH Issues Advisory To Schools, Child Cares

Statewide Iowa — The latest update this weekend shows public health officials have confirmed six-thousand Iowans have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Forty percent of the Iowans who’ve died of COVID were nursing home residents. And about 55 percent of the COVID-19 deaths in Iowa occurred in November, December and January. Data is still being collected, but it appears the number of total deaths in Iowa increased 15 percent last year and COVID will be the third-leading cause of death, behind heart disease and cancer.
EconomyPosted by
QuadCities.com

UnityPoint Health Wins National Healthcare Advertising Awards

UnityPoint Health won six Healthcare Advertising Awards for their 2020 marketing campaign featuring a “kid ambassador” delivering real, critical messages to consumers during the Covid-19 pandemic. UnityPoint Health, an integrated healthcare system, which serves patients in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin, also received a coveted “Best of. Show” award for their...
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa farmer brings class-action claim over herbicide banned by other nations

An Iowa farmer is leading a nationwide class-action lawsuit against the manufacturers of a commonly used weed killer linked to Parkinson’s disease. It is one of a spate of class-action claims filed in just the past two weeks against the makers and distributors of Paraquat, a herbicide banned by China and many other nations but […] The post Iowa farmer brings class-action claim over herbicide banned by other nations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Scott County, IAQuad-Cities Times

Column: Free at last -- but not so fast

The CDC, citing newly published peer-reviewed information, has relaxed guidance on mask use by individuals having completed their vaccination series plus 14 days. Evidence based and appropriate. There were important exclusions, including high-risk exposure settings where crowding can result in intense exposures over extended intervals (e.g. public transportation) or where transmission to critical workers and patients would be a problem (i.e. health care settings).
Iowa StatePosted by
KOEL 950 AM

The Iowa Amish Have Shunned the COVID-19 Vaccine

I've always been fascinated with Amish culture and tradition. As a kid, my dad and I would travel to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to visit friends of his. The city has a huge Amish population, about 25,000, and my dad's pals were friendly with some of the area Amish. As a child, it's hard to grasp someone not being interested in a Walkman (that dates me) or video games. I have to say, I still have that fascination as an adult.
Iowa Stateillinoisnewsnow.com

USDA awards $17M to support 3 watershed projects in Iowa

(The Center Square) – Three regional conservation projects in Iowa have received federal funding, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. “There is great conservation work happening in the Floyd River watershed,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a May 17 news release. “The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has two demonstration projects underway, dedicated staff who provide technical support to the projects, and local farmers, landowners and partners who want to be involved. We’re able to leverage the state’s investments and our proven results to get additional federal dollars, which helps us make a greater impact on soil health and water quality in this priority watershed.”
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Waterloo to consider name change for convention center

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty. The man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper entered his plea. Michael Lang has pleaded not guilty in the case. Updated: 4 hours ago. After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college...
Illinois StateQuad-Cities Times

Emergency rental assistance available in Illinois Quad-Cities

Illinois renters who are at least 30 days behind on rent can get help from the he Illinois Housing Development Authority's Illinois Rental Payment Program. The program provides up to $25,000 in emergency rental assistance, and can provide up to 15 months of rental assistance for past due rent owed from June 2020 and future rent through August 2021.
Bettendorf, IAQuad-Cities Times

CDC's new advice on masking casts light on how people perceive COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities

Danny Gatton pushed a shopping cart laden with bottles of Diet Mountain Dew and assorted snacks Friday morning. He wore a clearly visible grin. "I clapped when I heard what the CDC put out on masks," said the 68-year-old Gatton as he stood in the parking lot of the Bettendorf Hy-Vee on Devil's Glen Road. "I had COVID and I'm fully vaccinated - but I always wore a mask in public just to be, you know, careful.