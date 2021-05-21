newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yankees CF Hicks to have surgery, out several months

By MIKE FITZPATRICK
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gy3nD_0a7OIriE00

NEW YORK — (AP) — Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks will have surgery for a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist that could sideline him for the rest of the season.

Hicks will be out for months, New York manager Aaron Boone acknowledged Friday, but he didn't want to speculate about whether the switch hitter has a chance to return this year until after the operation.

“It’s going to be a while,” Boone said.

Hicks was scheduled to fly on Saturday back to Arizona, where he will have the procedure.

The 31-year-old Hicks is batting .194 with four homers, 14 RBIs and a .627 OPS in 32 games. He was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to May 13, and the club initially tried to treat the injury with medicine — knowing if that wasn't effective, Hicks likely would need surgery.

“I don't think he's in a lot of pain, but he feels it,” Boone said. “It doesn't allow him to swing the bat the way he needs to.”

Brett Gardner started in center field Friday night as the Yankees opened a home series against the Chicago White Sox, who arrived in town with the best record in the American League.

Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton is also on the IL with a left quadriceps strain, and Boone said he'd rather keep Aaron Judge in right field.

Center fielder Ryan LaMarre was promoted from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Hicks went down, but subsequently hurt his hamstring and landed on the injured list.

“We’ll just have to figure it out on the fly a little bit,” Boone said.

Touted prospect Estevan Florial, who made his major league debut last year, could be a long-term option in center.

“He's certainly in play, and we're very comfortable with him as far as from the coaching staff's standpoint. We've been with him a lot. We know him well. So, we'll cross that bridge if we have to at some point," Boone said. “But nothing is imminent there.”

Meanwhile, corner outfielder Clint Frazier (neck) was out of the starting lineup again after missing the previous three games.

In the afternoon, Boone said Frazier told the staff he was ready to play. But first, he was scheduled to meet with team physicians before the game.

Pitching coach Matt Blake and first base coach Reggie Willits returned to the team. They had been away after testing positive for COVID-19.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
584
Followers
9K+
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Hicks
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Estevan Florial
Person
Reggie Willits
Person
Brett Gardner
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Ryan Lamarre
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Person
Clint Frazier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rbis#Needs Surgery#Yankees Cf Hicks#Ap#The Chicago White Sox#The American League#Il#Fielder Aaron Hicks#Rbis#Center Field#Team Physicians#Medicine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Aaron Hicks sidelined with torn tendon sheath, could need surgery

The Yankees were dealt a blow to their lineup today, after manager Aaron Boone announced that Aaron Hicks is out with a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist. The centerfielder’s timeline to return isn’t set in stone yet, as the team is simply holding him out for now and offering a vague list of outcomes — Hicks could return this weekend, end up on the Injured List, or require surgery.
MLBFingerLakes1

Yankees place Giancarlo Stanton on 10-day injured list with left quad strain

The Yankees placed Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list on Monday, retroactive to Friday, with a left quadriceps strain. Stanton, 31, has been one of the club’s most productive hitters in the early going this season, carrying the offense for stretches. Manager Aaron Boone said on Sunday that the...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Back in action Wednesday

Hicks (lower leg) is starting in center field and batting sixth Wednesday against the Rays. The 31-year-old was scratched from Tuesday's starting nine with a bruised right shin, but he'll rejoin the lineup after taking a day off to recover. Hicks is 10-for-27 with a 1.040 OPS over his past nine games.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Takes seat Thursday

Hicks is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays. Hicks will get a maintenance day after he returned from a shin injury to start in Wednesday's 1-0 win, during which he went 0-for-2 with an RBI. Brett Gardner will spell Hicks in center field Thursday.
MLBnumberfire.com

Aaron Hicks (shin) starting for Yankees Wednesday

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks is in the lineup Wednesday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Hicks was held out of Tuesday's lineup after fouling a ball off his shin a couple days prior. However, he's back in the lineup in the second game of the series, getting the nod in center field while batting sixth in the order against Rays starter Collin McHugh.
MLBABC News

LEADING OFF: Yankees dealing with Hicks, Stanton injuries

A look at what’s happening around the majors Saturday:. Now the New York Yankees are dealing with a couple of significant injuries, in addition to their coronavirus issues. Center fielder Aaron Hicks had an MRI that revealed a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Friday the team will initially try to treat the injury with medicine, and if that goes well, Hicks could be available this weekend in Baltimore. But he could require surgery if the medicine is not effective.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Tears wrist tendon sheath

Hicks tore a sheath that holds a tendon in his left wrist and began a medication regimen, but he won't immediately be placed on the injured list, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. The 31-year-old is out of the lineup Friday against the Orioles, but there's apparently still a chance...
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees: 3 potential replacements for Aaron Hicks after wrist injury

SURPRISE, ARIZONA - MARCH 07: Joey Gallo #13 of the Texas Rangers gestures skyward as he crosses the plate after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of the MLB spring training baseball game at Surprise Stadium on March 07, 2021 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Dealing with wrist soreness

Hicks isn't starting Thursday's game against the Rays due to left wrist soreness, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports. Hicks returned from a shin injury Wednesday, but he's apparently been dealing with wrist soreness recently. The 31-year-old will undergo imaging to determine the extent of the injury, but manager Aaron Boone is hopeful that Hicks' issue isn't serious.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Heading to injured list

Manager Aaron Boone said after Saturday's win over the Orioles that Hicks (wrist) will be placed on the injured list, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports. The team was hoping the 31-year-old would be able to avoid the injured list despite tearing a sheath that holds a tendon in his left wrist, but it's not a major surprise he still ended up on the shelf. Boone previously said it's possible Hicks would receive surgery, so his return timeline remains unclear while the next step in the recovery is determined. Brett Gardner should see increased time in center field for the Yankees in the meantime.
MLBMidland Daily News

Judge homers again as Yankees rout Orioles 8-2

BALTIMORE (AP) — Aaron Judge homered for the third time in two games, Domingo Germán had another stellar outing at Camden Yards and the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-2 on Saturday night. After hitting two home runs Friday, Judge provided New York a 5-0 lead with a...
MLBWRAL

Judge hits 2 more homers vs O's, sends Yankees to 5-4 win

— Aaron Judge hit two more home runs against Baltimore, Gio Urshela had a go-ahead, pinch-hit shot and the New York Yankees overcame a spate of injuries to beat the Orioles 5-4 Friday night. Judge is now 10 for 19 with five home runs facing the Orioles this season. He...
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees deserve criticism over delayed Aaron Hicks MRI

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 09: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Aaron Hicks #31 of the New York Yankees (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) The New York Yankees have had to claw back into the AL East race after an egregiously slow start caused by a power outage from one of the most hyped-up lineups in the game. The play of Aaron Hicks clearly had something to do with it, as he was completely neutralized in the early part of the season.
MLBYardbarker

Boone, Yankees Hope to Have Stanton Back Before End of Month

Aaron Boone and the Yankees hope to have Giancarlo Stanton back before the end of the month. The slugger was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left quad strain. The I.L. designation is retroactive to Friday, and Boone is targeting a May 25 return when the Yankees begin a home series against Toronto. That is the earliest Stanton can be activated.
MLBClick2Houston.com

Yankees staffer tests positive for COVID; Hicks goes on IL

– The New York Yankees have had another positive COVID-19 test, this one involving a staff member, manager Aaron Boone said before their game against the Orioles on Sunday. Boone did not identify the staff member, saying he was part of the team’s support staff. Another staff member was not available because of contact tracing.