Hockey

Host Latvia beats Canada 2-0 in world hockey opener

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
RIGA, Latvia — (AP) — Matiss Kivlenieks made 38 saves and host Latvia beat Canada 2-0 on Friday in their world hockey opener.

Miks Indrasis opened the scoring with 1.5 seconds left in the first period, beating goaltender Darcy Kuemper between the pads. Oskars Batna made it 2-0 on a tip-in midway through the second period.

“We knew that Canada didn’t play a lot together so we wanted to take advantage,” Indrasis said. “I think we played well, scored a couple of goals, and it was enough to win the game.”

Latvia beat Canada for the first time in 12 meetings in the tournament, handing the Canadian their third straight opening games in the event.

“It was frustrating,” Canadian forward Connor Brown said. “We had a lot of chances to score but didn’t get enough bodies to the net. We’ve been here for a couple of days and are still getting together, lines are still sorting each other out. It will be OK. Let’s put it behind us, learn from it, and get better. There’s a lot of learning curves. In the third period, we played much better and started to understand how to create offence a little more.”

Kivlenieks plays for the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets. Kuemper made 15 saves for Canada.

Canada will face the United States on Sunday. The United States will open Group B play Saturday against Finland.

In the other Group B game Friday, Marcel Noebels scored twice to help Germany rout Italy 9-4.

In Group A, Mikhail Grigorenko scored with 19 seconds left to give Russia a 4-3 victory over the Czech Republic, and Kristian Pospisil scored twice in Slovakia's 5-2 victory over Belarus.

Boston, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

FanSided

Blue Jays: Prospect pitcher named to Team Canada Olympic qualifying roster

Last week, Baseball Canada announced the roster for the upcoming World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) America’s Olympic Qualifier, with this tournament being Canada’s last chance to secure a spot in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (now in 2021 due to COVID-19). One Blue Jays player will be making the trip with the Canadian National team this week, hoping to help earn the nation a spot in the Olympics in July.
MLSwcn247.com

Bradley, Altidore score, Toronto beats Crew 2-0 for 1st win

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Michael Bradley had a goal and an assist, Jozy Altidore also scored and Toronto FC beat the Columbus Crew 2-0 on Wednesday night for Chris Armas’ first victory with the Reds. Toronto improved to 1-2-1, dropping Columbus to 1-0-3 and ending its eight-game unbeaten streak. Bradley capitalized on a failed clearance in the 13th minute for his first goal since Sept. 7, 2019. Altidore entered as a substitute in the 62nd minute. He hit the crossbar in the 75th and headed home a goal 12 minutes later.
HockeySports Illustrated

World Hockey Championship Roundup: Opening Day Begins With Big Upset

It didn't take long for the first upset of the tournament, as Latvia managed to pull off a 2-0 victory over Canada on Friday evening on home ice - but without fans to witness the historic victory. The win was Latvia's first against Canada at the World Championship. The teams...
NHLwinterhawks.com

Former Winterhawks Abols, Bukarts Help Latvia Upset Canada at World Championships

PORTLAND, Ore. – Winterhawks alumni and forwards Rodrigo Abols and Rihards Bukarts helped aid Latvia to a 2-0 upset victory over Canada in their first game at the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship Friday. The two played together in Portland and were both 20-plus goal scorers during...