Guardant Health to License IP to Foundation Medicine for $25M, Royalties Under Settlement Agreement

By staff reporter
360dx.com
 3 days ago

NEW YORK – Guardant Health will non-exclusively license its digital sequencing technology patents to Roche subsidiary Foundation Medicine for $25 million plus royalties on future sales of Foundation's liquid biopsy products, settling patent lawsuits filed by Guardant against Foundation. In a May 17 filing with the US Securities and Exchange...

www.360dx.com
State
New York State
#Royalties#Patent Litigation#Patent Lawsuits#Securities#Guardant Health#Roche#Foundation Medicine#Foundationone#Sale#Ceo#Execution#Hearing#Cdx
