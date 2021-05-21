Guardant Health to License IP to Foundation Medicine for $25M, Royalties Under Settlement Agreement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) (the "Company" or "Dicerna"), a leading developer of investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today announced that Boehringer Ingelheim has accepted a GalXCâ„¢ RNAi candidate for advancement under the existing agreement between the companies for the discovery and development of novel therapies for the treatment of chronic liver diseases. Referred to as DCR-LIV2, the compound will be investigated for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a chronic liver disease for which there are no approved therapeutic interventions. Acceptance of DCR-LIV2 as a development candidate triggered a single-digit multimillion USD preclinical milestone payment to Dicerna, which the Company expects to receive in the second quarter of 2021.