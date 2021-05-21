newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Kennedy Center Honorees still relish slimmed-down tribute

By ASHRAF KHALIL
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JttP6_0a7OIXFo00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — This year’s Kennedy Center Honors may be a slimmed-down affair as the nation emerges from the coronavirus pandemic — but honoree Dick Van Dyke still says it's “the capper on my career.”

The 43rd class also includes country music legend Garth Brooks, dancer and choreographer Debbie Allen, singer-songwriter Joan Baez and violinist Midori. They were honored Friday night at a medallion ceremony that had been delayed from December 2020.

All the honorees called the lifetime artistic achievement award a unique honor, even for an accomplished artist.

Brooks joked: “I don’t mind being the weak link on the chain. I’m in the chain!”

Several of the artists said they hoped their modified ceremony would be one of a series of benchmarks in the country’s cultural reopening.

Midori said it made her happy, “coming out of these very dark times, to be able to see the arts coming back.”

Allen is a veteran of tribute programs for previous Kennedy Center Honors recipients. She said this year’s process was uniquely intimate. “We’re spending a lot more time together than other groups of honorees,” she said.

Baez brought an unexpected guest: Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Baez paints portraits and posts them online, and she painted one of Fauci last year. They started talking and “struck up a mutual fan-ship,” Baez said.

Instead of the usual several-hour black-tie event, followed by dinner, Friday's festivities ran just 90 minutes with a limited audience. The musical performances and tributes — traditionally the centerpiece of the event — were split into two other nights; one took place Thursday and the second is scheduled for Saturday.

Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter Rutter told reporters they “had been filming tributes all over campus.” All the events will be edited into a television special, which will be broadcast on CBS on June 6.

The honorees met with President Joe Biden on Thursday, marking a return to tradition after former President Donald Trump avoided the celebration during his tenure. Trump's presence in the White House hung over the annual events from the start, with several 2017 honorees threatening to boycott if he attended.

Trump chose to stay away for the entirety of his time in office, to the quiet relief of administrators who otherwise may have faced an uprising from the artists.

The performing arts center is planning a full-scale reopening in September with events slowly ramping up until then. The 44th Kennedy Center Honors program should take place, back on its usual schedule, in December.

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
584
Followers
10K+
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Dick Van Dyke
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Joan Baez
Person
Debbie Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Relish#Kennedy Center Honorees#Ap#Cbs#White House#Tribute Programs#Tributes#Violinist Midori#Dinner#Tradition#Dr Anthony Fauci#President Joe Biden#Cultural#December
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Celebrities101.9 KELO-FM

Gloria Estefan to host Kennedy Center Honors next month

Gloria Estefan is set to host the 43rd annual Kennedy Center Honors next month. It marks her second time hosting the special, which airs Sunday, June 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+. She first hosted in 2018, after being a Kennedy Center honoree the year prior.
Celebritiessouthernillinoisnow.com

Garth Brooks appreciates “all-inclusive” Kennedy Center Honors

As Garth Brooks heads to Washington, D.C. this week where he’ll be celebrated at the Kennedy Center Honors, he and wife Trisha Yearwood are turning the occasion into a romantic getaway. “It’ll be real cool,” Garth said on Inside Studio G Monday night. “I think what I love about the...
MusicWashington Post

Listening to her older records, Joan Baez hears perfection in an ‘unsurpassable’ voice

Imagine a young woman, free of makeup, a curtain of black hair, barefoot even in the Massachusetts winter, burnishing 200-year-old ballads in a crammed Cambridge coffeehouse, picking like an old hand at her acoustic guitar. At the launch of the 1960s, this was radical, inverting music on its shiny, hair-sprayed head. Joan Baez landed on Time magazine’s cover, lauded as the Queen of Folk. All at the august age of 21.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

On This Day: Hank Williams, Jr. and Connie Francis Record Four Hit Songs at Columbia Recording Studio in 1964

When many country music fans think of Hank Williams Jr. they think of his current style. Bocephus became outlaw country royalty decades ago. His southern rock-infused brand of country has earned him a stack of hits as well as millions of fans. Songs like “A Country Boy Can Survive,” and the Monday Night Football theme, “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight,” are modern classics. However, before Hank Jr was raising hell and pushing boundaries, he was a clean-cut country singer. In fact, he got his start at a young age by following in his father’s iconic footsteps.
Redlands, CAInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Joan Baez packed University of Redlands for ’64 homecoming concert

May we return to the topic of Joan Baez and Redlands? If you want to know why, blame a columnist’s guilt complex. Despite one column on a new Baez biography and a second column on her Redlands period, plus a portion of a third column, readers sent in more anecdotes about the folk singer’s childhood in the city in the 1950s. Two arrived the same day, in fact.
Musicthecountrynote.com

Delilah Welcomes Amy Grant to Her Popular Podcast, Love Someone

DELILAH welcomes AMY GRANT to the latest episode of her popular podcast, Love Someone, in celebration of the 30th Anniversary of Grant’s iconic release Heart In Motion featuring the classic song, “Baby Baby.”. Delilah says: “Thirty years after the release of her mega chart-topping album, Amy Grant’s heart is still...
SportsEHEXTRA

Andrews McMeel Almanac

Today is the 146th day of 2021 and the 68th day of spring. TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1865, the last Confederate forces fighting the Civil War surrendered in Galveston, Texas. In 1868, the Senate failed for the second time by only one vote to convict President Andrew Johnson in his impeachment trial, resulting in his acquittal.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson to Take Over Ellen DeGeneres’ Daytime Slot. NBC has locked in plans to fill the void created by the upcoming conclusion of Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime show. The Kelly Clarkson Show has been tapped to take over the slot currently occupied by…. ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Renewed Through 2023.
CelebritiesIdaho8.com

Dick Van Dyke Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of award-winning actor Dick Van Dyke. Father: Loren “Cookie” Van Dyke, a traveling salesman, Sunshine Biscuit Company. Marriages: Arlene (Silver) Van Dyke (2012-present); Marjorie (Willett) Van Dyke (1948-1984, divorced) Children: with Marjorie (Willett) Van Dyke: Christian, Barry, Stacy, Carrie. Military Service: US Army...
PoliticsHollywood Reporter

Elizabeth Taylor

John Warner, Former U.S. Senator and Sixth Husband of Elizabeth Taylor, Dies at 94. Former Sen. John W. Warner of Virginia, a onetime Navy secretary who was once married to Elizabeth Taylor, has died. He was 94. Warner died Tuesday of heart failure at home in…. George Segal, Leading Man...