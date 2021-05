This week, the Flower Mound Professional Fire Fighters Association and the Flower Mound Police Association together endorsed Derek France for mayor of Flower Mound. “As Flower Mound seeks to elect a strong leader who will promote our town and build relationships going forward, our members strongly feel after meeting with the mayoral candidates that Mr. France will best represent the citizens of the town of Flower Mound and its public safety employees in the years ahead,” the associations said in a joint statement. “We need a mayor who is knowledgeable, hardworking and will ensure our town continues to sustain its excellent quality of life for its citizens going forward. This is Derek France.”