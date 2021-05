The Los Angeles Dodgers went 43-17 last season on their way to a World Series title. They entered the season with high expectations, but came into the week at 18-17. "I'm pissed, personally. I freaking hate losing," Trevor Bauer said. "I want to win. That's why I came here. We are not playing up to our capability right now so I'm mad. I'm not going to speak on behalf of anybody else.